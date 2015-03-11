FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 11
March 11, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall as risk aversion prevails, dollar soars

* Brent rebounds towards $57 after U.S. crude stocks fall

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia stalls as Mobily pulls back; banks weigh on Oman

* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs

* Iran plans new mining royalty as oil slump hits budget

* Islamic State video shows killing of teen accused as Israeli spy

* Hillary Clinton blasts U.S. Republicans over Iran nuclear letter

* Hands tied, Turkish central bank struggles to lift lira off lows

* Houthi leader accuses Gulf states of backing al Qaeda in Yemen

* Libya oilfield attack is blow to U.N. peace talks

* India revives plan to set up 1.3 mln T urea plant in Iran

* Kuwait expects OPEC to continue policy beyond June

* Iraqi Kirkuk oil pumping halted since Monday - Turkish officials

* IAEA sees more cooperation from Iran in parallel nuclear talks

* Moody‘s- Challenges for oil-exporting sovereigns, breathing space for importers

* Turkey’s Bank Asya swings to 877 mln lira net loss in 2014

EGYPT

* Orascom Telecom sells Mobinil stake to Orange - bourse

* Egypt’s annual core and urban inflation rates rise in February

* Telecom Egypt to spend more this year, mainly on fibre network

* Orascom Construction to start trading in Egypt on Weds - bourse

* Siemens to supply turbines for Egyptian power plant

* Egypt’s SODIC acquires land on Mediterranean North Coast

* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa posts 2014 profit, revenue rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Sharjah Islamic Bank prices $500 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads

* Construction workers stage rare protest in Dubai over pay

* Dubai’s Union Properties proposes first cash dividend since 2002

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia keeps April crude supply to Asia steady -sources

* Sweden to end defence agreement with Saudi Arabia

* King Salman pledges to maintain stability, create jobs

* Biman Bangladesh Airlines seeks 1-year jet fuel supply into Riyadh

BAHRAIN

* Inmates injured in clashes at Bahrain prison -rights group

* Bahrain refinery expansion to cost some $5 bln, online by 2019 -min

QATAR

* Qatar says to begin rebuilding 1,000 homes in Gaza

* Qatar’s Ooredoo Q4 net profit slumps on foreign units

* Soccer-Qatar should be stripped of World Cup - FIFA’s Zwanziger

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises April crude OSP for Asia by $1.35/bbl

* Kuwait property develop Tamdeen plans $700 mln project

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar cuts proposed cash dividend on c.bank advice (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

