MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 11

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks fall as risk aversion prevails, dollar soars
* Brent rebounds towards $57 after U.S. crude stocks fall
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia stalls as Mobily pulls back; banks weigh on Oman
* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs
* Iran plans new mining royalty as oil slump hits budget
* Islamic State video shows killing of teen accused as Israeli spy
* Hillary Clinton blasts U.S. Republicans over Iran nuclear letter
* Hands tied, Turkish central bank struggles to lift lira off lows
* Houthi leader accuses Gulf states of backing al Qaeda in Yemen
* Libya oilfield attack is blow to U.N. peace talks
* India revives plan to set up 1.3 mln T urea plant in Iran
* Kuwait expects OPEC to continue policy beyond June
* Iraqi Kirkuk oil pumping halted since Monday - Turkish officials
* IAEA sees more cooperation from Iran in parallel nuclear talks
* Moody‘s- Challenges for oil-exporting sovereigns, breathing space for importers
* Turkey’s Bank Asya swings to 877 mln lira net loss in 2014
* Orascom Telecom sells Mobinil stake to Orange - bourse
* Egypt’s annual core and urban inflation rates rise in February
* Telecom Egypt to spend more this year, mainly on fibre network
* Orascom Construction to start trading in Egypt on Weds - bourse
* Siemens to supply turbines for Egyptian power plant
* Egypt’s SODIC acquires land on Mediterranean North Coast
* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa posts 2014 profit, revenue rise
* UAE’s Sharjah Islamic Bank prices $500 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads
* Construction workers stage rare protest in Dubai over pay
* Dubai’s Union Properties proposes first cash dividend since 2002
* Saudi Arabia keeps April crude supply to Asia steady -sources
* Sweden to end defence agreement with Saudi Arabia
* King Salman pledges to maintain stability, create jobs
* Biman Bangladesh Airlines seeks 1-year jet fuel supply into Riyadh
* Inmates injured in clashes at Bahrain prison -rights group
* Bahrain refinery expansion to cost some $5 bln, online by 2019 -min
* Qatar says to begin rebuilding 1,000 homes in Gaza
* Qatar’s Ooredoo Q4 net profit slumps on foreign units
* Soccer-Qatar should be stripped of World Cup - FIFA’s Zwanziger
* Kuwait raises April crude OSP for Asia by $1.35/bbl
* Kuwait property develop Tamdeen plans $700 mln project
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar cuts proposed cash dividend on c.bank advice (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)