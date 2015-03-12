MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as South Korea cuts rates

* Brent up, US crude down, widening spread after stockpile build

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises in otherwise weak Gulf; Egypt slides

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low after eight-day losing streak

* Aid groups say UN Security Council failed Syria, 2014 worst year yet

* Erdogan underlines rates view to Turkish central bank chief

* Kerry tells Republicans: you cannot modify Iran-U.S. nuclear deal

* Iraqi forces push into Tikrit, bombers hit Ramadi

* Iraq builds up arrears to majors as oil price drops - sources

* Iran boosts steel import duties as protectionism gathers pace

* Shale oil to dominate Russia-OPEC talks in June

* For Palestinians, Israel’s election offers bleak horizon

* Iraqi foreign minister dismisses Saudi worries about Iranian control

* Greece’s NBG to sell further 13 pct stake in Finansbank by end-2015 -officials

EGYPT

* Egypt bourse expects 7-8 stock listings by mid-2015 -chairman

* Egypt pins hope for revival on investment conference

* Egyptian pound steady on official market

* European ports set to lose LNG supply to Egypt this summer

* Egypt’s Eastern Co first company to seek land in Suez Canal project

* Egypt to introduce tax reforms under investment drive-minister

* Egypt’s CIB eyeing Citigroup’s retail operations

* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom net profit plummets 76.4 pct in 2014

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE official says ‘happy to talk’ with U.S. about alleged airline subsidies - media

* Lloyd’s of London targets foreign investors for new business

* Emirates Airline expects drop in annual fuel costs

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi February inflation eases to 4.6 pct y/y

* Dassault Aviation says restarts Rafale sales talks with UAE

* Emirates airline COO says gets 787, A350 improvements as mulls big order

* Dubai’s Amlak Finance posts 2014 profit rise on debt restructuring

* Dubai February inflation edges down to 4.3 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia recalls ambassador from Sweden in diplomatic row

* Saudi Arabia’s Takween signs $347 mln loan for Savola Packaging buy

* Saudi’s Riyad Capital predicts 25 pct growth in AUM over several years

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain detains student, teachers over Koranic recitation to music

QATAR

* Fitch Upgrades 7 Qatari Banks on Changed Support Assessment

* Qatar Exchange CEO sees 2 IPOs, 4 ETFs in 2015; corporate bond market in 2 yrs

* Qatar moves fiscal year-end, reforms budget policy

* Qatar’s bourse says working on margin trading, FTSE index upgrade

OMAN

* Oman bourse may see two initial share sales before summer - exec (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)