MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as South Korea cuts rates
* Brent up, US crude down, widening spread after stockpile build
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises in otherwise weak Gulf; Egypt slides
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low after eight-day losing streak
* Aid groups say UN Security Council failed Syria, 2014 worst year yet
* Erdogan underlines rates view to Turkish central bank chief
* Kerry tells Republicans: you cannot modify Iran-U.S. nuclear deal
* Iraqi forces push into Tikrit, bombers hit Ramadi
* Iraq builds up arrears to majors as oil price drops - sources
* Iran boosts steel import duties as protectionism gathers pace
* Shale oil to dominate Russia-OPEC talks in June
* For Palestinians, Israel’s election offers bleak horizon
* Iraqi foreign minister dismisses Saudi worries about Iranian control
* Greece’s NBG to sell further 13 pct stake in Finansbank by end-2015 -officials
* Egypt bourse expects 7-8 stock listings by mid-2015 -chairman
* Egypt pins hope for revival on investment conference
* Egyptian pound steady on official market
* European ports set to lose LNG supply to Egypt this summer
* Egypt’s Eastern Co first company to seek land in Suez Canal project
* Egypt to introduce tax reforms under investment drive-minister
* Egypt’s CIB eyeing Citigroup’s retail operations
* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom net profit plummets 76.4 pct in 2014
* UAE official says ‘happy to talk’ with U.S. about alleged airline subsidies - media
* Lloyd’s of London targets foreign investors for new business
* Emirates Airline expects drop in annual fuel costs
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi February inflation eases to 4.6 pct y/y
* Dassault Aviation says restarts Rafale sales talks with UAE
* Emirates airline COO says gets 787, A350 improvements as mulls big order
* Dubai’s Amlak Finance posts 2014 profit rise on debt restructuring
* Dubai February inflation edges down to 4.3 pct
* Saudi Arabia recalls ambassador from Sweden in diplomatic row
* Saudi Arabia’s Takween signs $347 mln loan for Savola Packaging buy
* Saudi’s Riyad Capital predicts 25 pct growth in AUM over several years
* Bahrain detains student, teachers over Koranic recitation to music
* Fitch Upgrades 7 Qatari Banks on Changed Support Assessment
* Qatar Exchange CEO sees 2 IPOs, 4 ETFs in 2015; corporate bond market in 2 yrs
* Qatar moves fiscal year-end, reforms budget policy
* Qatar’s bourse says working on margin trading, FTSE index upgrade
* Oman bourse may see two initial share sales before summer - exec