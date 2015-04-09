MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 9

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia extends gains, dollar supported after Fed minutes
* Oil edges back from 6 pct fall, but outlook weak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf higher on oil, Egypt rises after debt upgrade
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on renewed bets for U.S. rate hike in June
* Middle East Crude-Dubai unchanged despite robust Chinaoil demand
* Arab Bank fails to void US liability verdict over Hamas attacks
* U.S. considering major arms sales to Egypt, Pakistan
* Iran foreign minister: Pakistan, Iran must work together on Yemen
* Iranian establishment faces risks if nuclear deal fails
* After Bardo attack, Tunisia treads line between security and freedoms
* Trans Adriatic Pipeline open to new shareholders, including Iran
* OPEC should change course, cut oil output - Libya official
* EU re-imposes sanctions on Iranian bank, 32 shipping firms
* Turkish Treasury mandates for 2026 dollar denominated eurobond
* China says Iran joins AIIB as founder member
* Kazakhstan adopts Islamic finance laws, eyes first sovereign sukuk
* Egypt to try another 379 Brotherhood members over sit-in violence
* Egypt-based Sawari Ventures to close $50 mln fund to new investors by year-end
* Egyptian pound steady on official, slightly weaker on black markets
* Saudi shipper Bahri in deal with South Korea’s S-Oil
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit rises 22.7 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudis say efficiency drive to save 20 pct of energy use
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Two Saudi policemen shot dead in Riyadh
* Saudi’s Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit rises 22.7 pct, beats forecasts
* UAE says sees systematic Iranian meddling in Yemen, region
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Apollo plans to expand into Mideast via Dubai joint venture - sources
* Qatar lends Palestinians $100 million to pay salaries -Palestinians
* Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit rises 10.1 pct, beats forecasts
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)