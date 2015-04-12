FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 12
#Intel
April 12, 2015 / 4:00 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks reach milestones, dollar gains

* Oil rises and posts weekly gain as Iran tensions support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly up despite oil, Egypt continues recovery

* PRECIOUS-Gold up, but set for weekly fall as U.S. rate bets buoy dollar

* Yemeni militiamen say captured two Iranian officers in Aden

* Turkey’s Erdogan holds call with Pakistani PM over Yemen crisis

* U.N. envoy sees Syria willing to help ease Yarmouk crisis

* Rebels in Syria bombard government-held part of Aleppo

* Ten killed in new fighting in Libya’s Benghazi - medics

* Obama optimistic about Iran nuclear deal despite Khamenei’s comments

* Islamic State attacks Iraqi provincial capital

* Battle for Turkcell risks damaging company, and Turkey -shareholder

* Middle East state spending throws lifeline to oilfield services

* Turkey’s lira nears record low against dollar, hits 2.64

* Turkey’s Yildiz receives several bids for Ak Gida stake - sources

* Hampered by quality issues, Iraq backs crude split to drive exports

* OPEC’s no-cut strategy is not working, Iran says

EGYPT

* Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader, others to death

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

* Egypt’s annual core, urban inflation rates rise in March

SAUDI ARABIA

* Houthi mortar shell kills three Saudi officers on Yemen border - Saudi ministry

* Saudi authorities catch police shooting suspect

* Saudi oil minister adviser: annual oil demand seen growing up to 1 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai refiner ENOC marketing $1.5 bln long-term underwritten loan - sources

* Serbia gives go-ahead to UAE development plan for Belgrade

KUWAIT

* Biggest Gulf hedge fund launch for 5 years eyes ethical bets

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain set to appoint adviser for expansion plan- CFO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

