MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 12

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks reach milestones, dollar gains
* Oil rises and posts weekly gain as Iran tensions support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly up despite oil, Egypt continues recovery
* PRECIOUS-Gold up, but set for weekly fall as U.S. rate bets buoy dollar
* Yemeni militiamen say captured two Iranian officers in Aden
* Turkey’s Erdogan holds call with Pakistani PM over Yemen crisis
* U.N. envoy sees Syria willing to help ease Yarmouk crisis
* Rebels in Syria bombard government-held part of Aleppo
* Ten killed in new fighting in Libya’s Benghazi - medics
* Obama optimistic about Iran nuclear deal despite Khamenei’s comments
* Islamic State attacks Iraqi provincial capital
* Battle for Turkcell risks damaging company, and Turkey -shareholder
* Middle East state spending throws lifeline to oilfield services
* Turkey’s lira nears record low against dollar, hits 2.64
* Turkey’s Yildiz receives several bids for Ak Gida stake - sources
* Hampered by quality issues, Iraq backs crude split to drive exports
* OPEC’s no-cut strategy is not working, Iran says
* Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader, others to death
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Egypt’s annual core, urban inflation rates rise in March
* Houthi mortar shell kills three Saudi officers on Yemen border - Saudi ministry
* Saudi authorities catch police shooting suspect
* Saudi oil minister adviser: annual oil demand seen growing up to 1 mln
* Dubai refiner ENOC marketing $1.5 bln long-term underwritten loan - sources
* Serbia gives go-ahead to UAE development plan for Belgrade
* Biggest Gulf hedge fund launch for 5 years eyes ethical bets
* Aluminium Bahrain set to appoint adviser for expansion plan- CFO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)