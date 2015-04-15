MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 15

(Adds Omani companies’ Q1 results)
DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tentative as mixed China data stoke uncertainty
* Oil prices rise after signs of U.S. production dip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia pulls back after mixed earnings, Dubai at 6-week high
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies away from 2-wk low as US retail sales miss
* IFR - Malaysia 10yr, 30yr sukuk indicated at 135bp, 185bp over treasuries
* Turkey’s Alkhair Capital plans expansion, eyes Islamic bond advisory
* Australia’s Waratah Resources to launch Islamic commodities venture
* In setback, Obama concedes Congress role on Iran deal
* Egypt and Saudi Arabia discuss manoeuvres as Yemen battles rage
* Russia confirms Iran oil-for-goods swap, no signs seen
* EU energy boss says hunt is on for non-Russian gas
* OPEC should cut production by at least 5 percent -Iran oil minister
* Saudi oil minister discusses oil markets with Russia, Brunei
* IFSB adds financial inclusion to Islamic banking’s to-do list
* Mideast sovereign funds cut outbound property purchases 31 pct in 2014 -CBRE
* Yemen LNG declares force majeure, halts all production over worsening security
* Egypt’s Midor refinery seeks $400 million via IPO-sources
* Egypt upholds Islamist ex-presidential candidate’s jail term -sources
* Egypt to import $3.55 bln worth of LNG in 2015-2016
* Saudi stock market Tadawul says 2014 profit up 74 pct on trading income
* Saudi bank NCB Q1 profit rises 2.8 pct on higher operating income
* Deputy minister says Saudi should consider water, power price reform
* Saudi SAFCO Q1 net profit slumps 30 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Cement beats Q1 forecast with 5.9 pct net profit gain
* Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura port reopens after shutdown
* Dubai’s Deyaar Q1 net profit rises 6 pct
* Dubai’s TECOM Investments says completes $1.1 bln loan upsizing
* Abu Dhabi crown prince to meet Obama at White House next week -NSC
* Dubai’s Noor Bank to meet investors ahead of potential debut sukuk - leads
* Qatar launches first Chinese yuan clearing hub in Middle East
* TABLE-Qatar March inflation at 1.4 pct y/y
* Qatari banks, Southwest Securities plan Islamic finance venture in China
* Kuwaiti bank NBK Q1 net profit up on Qatar stake sale
* Kout Food joins delisting queue in sagging Kuwait stock market
* Ahli United Bank to issue Tier 1 bonds, meet investors from Thursday
* Bank Dhofar Q1 net profit rises 15.3 pct, beats estimates
* Oman cement Q1 net profit rises 3.7 pct, beats forecasts
* Oman telecom regulator fines Omantel $13 mln, firm to appeal
* Bank Muscat posts 8.9 pct rise in Q1 profit, beats forecasts (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)