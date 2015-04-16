MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow global surge, dollar on defensive
* Oil prices close to 2015 highs but market remains oversupplied
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong earnings fuel Saudi, Dubai surges in heavy trade
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, sluggish U.S. data
* Malaysia prices dual-tranche $1.5 bln sukuk
* OPEC diplomacy up from Moscow to Caracas; action unlikely
* Iraq will seek $5 billion bond issue, other measures to relieve budget
* Iran says nuclear deal depends on lifting of sanctions
* Changes to Gulf Open Skies pacts could involve price, capacity dumping rules -Delta CEO
* Mideast’s arch-survivor stands in way of Saudi success in Yemen
* Yemen war puts 2015 crop at risk, food stocks shrink -UN agency
* Iran capital market regulator plans new products as foreigners eye entry
* European Parliament votes to call 1915 Armenian killings genocide
* Turkish PM puts new constitution at heart of election manifesto
* Turkey seen turning to second bidder in lottery tender -minister
* Turkish unemployment rate rises to 11.3 pct - statistics office
* Sudan buys Sawiris stake in Ariab Mining Company for $100 mln
* Egypt to demolish headquarters of Mubarak’s old party
* Egypt signs MOUs with Kuwaiti company for $1.6 bln in energy projects
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Egypt’s Oriental Weavers to issue dividend of 0.4 pounds per share
* Saudi-Bunge JV sees opportunities to expand in Canada farm sector
* Saudi’s Bahri confirms Q1 net profit more than doubles on yr-ago
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q1 net profit up 29.3 pct, beats estimates
* Saudi Aramco starts testing parts of Wasit gas programme -sources
* TABLE-Saudi March inflation at 2.0 pct y/y, lowest since at least 2012
* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to place remaining shares in Deutsche Annington - source
* Dubai punishes Deutsche Bank with record fine
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties forecasts 2015 profit above market estimates
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways CEO warns Europeans against protectionism
* Dubai bank DIB happy with capital base, may look again later this year -CEO
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 34 pct, beats estimates
* Private equity firm Abraaj appoints MENA investment head
* Qatar expects VW CEO may go after falling out - Handelsblatt
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 19 pct
* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit up 14.6 pct, short of estimates
* Kuwait’s oil facilities remain on alert due to Yemen - KUNA
* TABLE-Kuwait February bank lending growth rises to 5.4 pct y/y
* Moody’s downgrades Bahrain as oil price drop hits government’s finances
* Omantel to appeal $13 million fine from telecom regulator
* Ooredoo Oman Q1 net profit rises 22 pct
* National Bank of Oman Q1 profit rises 23 pct, meets estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)