MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow global surge, dollar on defensive

* Oil prices close to 2015 highs but market remains oversupplied

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong earnings fuel Saudi, Dubai surges in heavy trade

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, sluggish U.S. data

* Malaysia prices dual-tranche $1.5 bln sukuk

* OPEC diplomacy up from Moscow to Caracas; action unlikely

* Iraq will seek $5 billion bond issue, other measures to relieve budget

* Iran says nuclear deal depends on lifting of sanctions

* Changes to Gulf Open Skies pacts could involve price, capacity dumping rules -Delta CEO

* Mideast’s arch-survivor stands in way of Saudi success in Yemen

* Yemen war puts 2015 crop at risk, food stocks shrink -UN agency

* Iran capital market regulator plans new products as foreigners eye entry

TURKEY

* European Parliament votes to call 1915 Armenian killings genocide

* Turkish PM puts new constitution at heart of election manifesto

* Turkey seen turning to second bidder in lottery tender -minister

* Turkish unemployment rate rises to 11.3 pct - statistics office

EGYPT

* Sudan buys Sawiris stake in Ariab Mining Company for $100 mln

* Egypt to demolish headquarters of Mubarak’s old party

* Egypt signs MOUs with Kuwaiti company for $1.6 bln in energy projects

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

* Egypt’s Oriental Weavers to issue dividend of 0.4 pounds per share

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-Bunge JV sees opportunities to expand in Canada farm sector

* Saudi’s Bahri confirms Q1 net profit more than doubles on yr-ago

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q1 net profit up 29.3 pct, beats estimates

* Saudi Aramco starts testing parts of Wasit gas programme -sources

* TABLE-Saudi March inflation at 2.0 pct y/y, lowest since at least 2012

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to place remaining shares in Deutsche Annington - source

* Dubai punishes Deutsche Bank with record fine

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties forecasts 2015 profit above market estimates

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways CEO warns Europeans against protectionism

* Dubai bank DIB happy with capital base, may look again later this year -CEO

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 34 pct, beats estimates

* Private equity firm Abraaj appoints MENA investment head

QATAR

* Qatar expects VW CEO may go after falling out - Handelsblatt

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 19 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit up 14.6 pct, short of estimates

* Kuwait’s oil facilities remain on alert due to Yemen - KUNA

* TABLE-Kuwait February bank lending growth rises to 5.4 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s downgrades Bahrain as oil price drop hits government’s finances

OMAN

* Omantel to appeal $13 million fine from telecom regulator

* Ooredoo Oman Q1 net profit rises 22 pct

* National Bank of Oman Q1 profit rises 23 pct, meets estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
