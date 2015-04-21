MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady after China stimulus, euro hurt by Greek woes
* Oil prices ease as U.S. stockpiles seen rising
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200 on stronger dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips, other Gulf markets rise
* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil buying supports
* 10:59:59 AM RTRS - MEDIA-U.S. airlines claim to document subsidies at Gulf rivals- WSJ
* U.S. Navy sends more warships near Yemen in security move
* Iran charging U.S. journalist Rezaian with four crimes -Washington Post
* IFC invests $18 mln in Al Safi Danone’s Iraq unit
* BP says taking more oil from Iraq as payment BP.L
* IFSB guidance for Islamic banks may spur sukuk issues, deposit insurance
* Germany, defying Turkey, to call 1915 Armenian massacre ‘genocide’
* Oil flows via Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline hit new high of 650,000 bpd
* Turkey’s Vakifbank secures syndicated loan of $204 mln and 763 mln euros
* Turkey’s Sabanci says roadshow April 20-29 for Kordsa stake sale
* Canada to issue passport to jailed Al Jazeera journalist Fahmy
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
* Egypt central bank to hold rates after inflation pick-up -survey
* Egypt sentences 22 members of Brotherhood to death-judicial sources
* CIB to submit offer for Citigroup’s Egyptian retail portfolio
* Egypt’s foodmaker Edita signs $12 mln contracts with Hostess Brands
* Egypt’s EFG-Hermes seeks to raise $51 mln in capital hike
* Naimi says Saudi oil production near record high in April
* Saudi’s Tasnee to cut costs, revise contracts after swinging to loss
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Group posts 2.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
* Saudi’s Sipchem Q1 net profit up 17.3 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi Arabia on alert over possible oil or mall attack
* Saudi Telecom first-quarter net profit rises 4.7 pct
* Saudi’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Q4 net profit rises 5.7 pct
* Obama, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss need for military equipment
* UAE’s ADNOC says no timeframe for decision on onshore concession
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* ADNOC to ramp up run rate at newly expanded Ruwais refinery by June
* UAE buyer tenders for wheat, barley corn and soymeal -trade
* UAE’s Union National Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q1 profit rises 18 pct, beats estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar’s Doha Bank Q1 net profit rises 5.2 pct, ahead of estimates
* Fitch Assigns Barwa Bank Q.S.C. ‘A+’ IDR; Outlook Stable
* Industries Qatar Q1 net profit falls 40 pct
* Moody’s downgrades three Bahraini banks’ ratings to Baa3/Prime-3, negative outlook
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* CERAWEEK-Kuwait’s KUFPEC looking for acquisitions globally with current oil prices -CEO
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait fin min: studying proposals to introduce same tax for local, foreign cos
* BP expects to start gas output from Oman’s Khazzan by 2017 BP.L
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* Oman Feb bank lending growth 11.4 pct y/y, fastest since Jan 2013
* Oman’s ONIC Holding and Ominvest say boards approve proposed merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)