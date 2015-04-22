MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks hit 15-year high, oil down as Yemen bombing ends
* Oil prices drop as Middle East tension ease
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Greek debt crisis eyed for cues
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips on Mobily, property stocks lift Dubai
* Middle East Crude-Formosa buys 4 mln bbls Basra Light
* Saudis end air campaign in Yemen, seek political solution
* Britain, France urge UN action on Middle East, NZ drafting text
* Obama proposes 30-year agreement with China on nuclear power
* Venezuelan delegation visits Iran, Saudi in OPEC diplomatic push
* Libya’s Zawiya refinery halves output due to maintenance
* Old loyalties, religious cohesion may frustrate Islamic State in Libya
* Former Egyptian president Mursi jailed for 20 years
* Egypt 2015/16 raw sugar imports forecast at 1 mln tonne, down 23 pct from prior year -U.S. attache
* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood says new leaders taking over
* Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows, beats estimates
* Saudi Electricity Co Q1 net loss more than doubles
* Saudi’s Algosaibi says to put revised debt proposal to creditors
* Jacobs to supervise construction contracts in 3 industrial cities in Saudi Arabia for MODON
* Saudi Stock Exchange to organise foreign roadshows in Q4
* Saudi telecom group Mobily swings to first-quarter loss
* Saudi Aramco board visits S.Korean shipbuilder -sources
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding posts 10.3 pct Q1 net profit increase
* Saudi’s Sipchem says has finished testing new plastics plant
* New Issue-Noor Bank prices $500 mln 2020 bond
* Lower oil prices seen cooling Abu Dhabi’s resurgent property sector
* UAE bank ADCB Q1 net attributable profit rises 31 percent
* Abu Dhabi to invest over $25 bln in offshore oilfields -ADNOC official
* Dubai courier Aramex Q1 net profit rises 10 pct
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank Q1 net profit rises 12 pct, misses estimates
* Oman electricity co to meet investors for potential debut dollar bond issue
* Bahrain Feb bank lending falls 5.5 pct y/y, 10th straight drop
* TABLE-Bahrain March inflation edges up to 2.2 pct y/y
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank sets IPTs for benchmark dollar Tier 1 bond -leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)