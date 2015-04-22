MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks hit 15-year high, oil down as Yemen bombing ends

* Oil prices drop as Middle East tension ease

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Greek debt crisis eyed for cues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips on Mobily, property stocks lift Dubai

* Middle East Crude-Formosa buys 4 mln bbls Basra Light

* Saudis end air campaign in Yemen, seek political solution

* Britain, France urge UN action on Middle East, NZ drafting text

* Obama proposes 30-year agreement with China on nuclear power

* Venezuelan delegation visits Iran, Saudi in OPEC diplomatic push

* Libya’s Zawiya refinery halves output due to maintenance

* Old loyalties, religious cohesion may frustrate Islamic State in Libya

EGYPT

* Former Egyptian president Mursi jailed for 20 years

* Egypt 2015/16 raw sugar imports forecast at 1 mln tonne, down 23 pct from prior year -U.S. attache

* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood says new leaders taking over

SAUDI ARABIA

* Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows, beats estimates

* Saudi Electricity Co Q1 net loss more than doubles

* Saudi’s Algosaibi says to put revised debt proposal to creditors

* Jacobs to supervise construction contracts in 3 industrial cities in Saudi Arabia for MODON

* Saudi Stock Exchange to organise foreign roadshows in Q4

* Saudi telecom group Mobily swings to first-quarter loss

* Saudi Aramco board visits S.Korean shipbuilder -sources

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding posts 10.3 pct Q1 net profit increase

* Saudi’s Sipchem says has finished testing new plastics plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New Issue-Noor Bank prices $500 mln 2020 bond

* Lower oil prices seen cooling Abu Dhabi’s resurgent property sector

* UAE bank ADCB Q1 net attributable profit rises 31 percent

* Abu Dhabi to invest over $25 bln in offshore oilfields -ADNOC official

* Dubai courier Aramex Q1 net profit rises 10 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank Q1 net profit rises 12 pct, misses estimates

OMAN

* Oman electricity co to meet investors for potential debut dollar bond issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Feb bank lending falls 5.5 pct y/y, 10th straight drop

* TABLE-Bahrain March inflation edges up to 2.2 pct y/y

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank sets IPTs for benchmark dollar Tier 1 bond -leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)