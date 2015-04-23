FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 23
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia weathers soft China survey on stimulus hopes

* Oil prices extend gains as Yemen bombing continues

* PRECIOUS-Strong U.S. housing data keeps gold below $1,200

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East markets edge up as Yemen air strikes end

* Malaysia’s EPF to offer sharia-compliant investment option by 2017 -PM Najib

* Timing of sanctions relief may be deal breaker as Iran talks resume

* Loans, deposit growth underpin profit at Jordan’s Arab Bank

* Venezuela oil delegation meets Qatar officials on OPEC tour [IDnL1N0XJ1HZ:]

* Iraq’s 2015 oil output seen flat, next year a challenge

* Somalia’s Premier Bank to bring ATMs, debit cards to Mogadishu

* Libya’s Hariga port reopens after guards end strike - official

* China’s Iran oil imports up 15 pct on yr in March -customs

* Gulf stock markets face key test at 200-day averages

TURKEY

* Turkey wrestles with century-old legacy of Armenian massacres

* Turkish central bank leaves rates on hold as election looms

* Erdogan says Turkey wants to buy Iraqi natural gas; talks ongoing

* Turk Telekom bids to buy rest of mobile firm Avea

* Erdogan says Turkey should not “lose time” with 4G telecoms

EGYPT

* Egypt receives $6 bln from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait - cenbanker

* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, eases on black market

* Egypt says buys 120,000 T local wheat in first week of season

* Egypt’s top businessman Sawiris testifies at Al Jazeera retrial

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says Yemen strikes show Arab resolve to act alone

* Chevron Saudi unit plans to shut joint Kuwait oilfield in May

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE energy minister is new MD of Abu Dhabi’s IPIC after board revamp

* First Gulf Bank quarterly profit falls short of estimates

* Dubai’s DAMAC Q1 profit drop due to special factors

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD forecasts 5 pct loan growth for 2015

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD Q1 profit rises 60 pct, beats estimates

* Dubai’s Arabtec says in talks with banks to fund Egypt project

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ first-quarter net falls on higher provisions

* Qatar’s state utility Q1 profit rises 15.7 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank to raise $400 mln via Tier 1 bond at 6.875 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
