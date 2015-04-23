MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 23

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia weathers soft China survey on stimulus hopes
* Oil prices extend gains as Yemen bombing continues
* PRECIOUS-Strong U.S. housing data keeps gold below $1,200
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East markets edge up as Yemen air strikes end
* Malaysia’s EPF to offer sharia-compliant investment option by 2017 -PM Najib
* Timing of sanctions relief may be deal breaker as Iran talks resume
* Loans, deposit growth underpin profit at Jordan’s Arab Bank
* Venezuela oil delegation meets Qatar officials on OPEC tour [IDnL1N0XJ1HZ:]
* Iraq’s 2015 oil output seen flat, next year a challenge
* Somalia’s Premier Bank to bring ATMs, debit cards to Mogadishu
* Libya’s Hariga port reopens after guards end strike - official
* China’s Iran oil imports up 15 pct on yr in March -customs
* Gulf stock markets face key test at 200-day averages
* Turkey wrestles with century-old legacy of Armenian massacres
* Turkish central bank leaves rates on hold as election looms
* Erdogan says Turkey wants to buy Iraqi natural gas; talks ongoing
* Turk Telekom bids to buy rest of mobile firm Avea
* Erdogan says Turkey should not “lose time” with 4G telecoms
* Egypt receives $6 bln from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait - cenbanker
* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, eases on black market
* Egypt says buys 120,000 T local wheat in first week of season
* Egypt’s top businessman Sawiris testifies at Al Jazeera retrial
* Saudi says Yemen strikes show Arab resolve to act alone
* Chevron Saudi unit plans to shut joint Kuwait oilfield in May
* UAE energy minister is new MD of Abu Dhabi’s IPIC after board revamp
* First Gulf Bank quarterly profit falls short of estimates
* Dubai’s DAMAC Q1 profit drop due to special factors
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD forecasts 5 pct loan growth for 2015
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD Q1 profit rises 60 pct, beats estimates
* Dubai’s Arabtec says in talks with banks to fund Egypt project
* Qatari bank CBQ first-quarter net falls on higher provisions
* Qatar’s state utility Q1 profit rises 15.7 pct
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank to raise $400 mln via Tier 1 bond at 6.875 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)