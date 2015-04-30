MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro near 2-month high as US economy loses steam
* Brent crude prices slip away from 5-month highs as Japan’s industry stutters
* PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as Fed says soft US economy only transitory
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Royal reshuffle boosts Saudi; Egypt rebounds on tax compromise hopes
* Libyan chaos threatens more oilfields, power supply and gas exports to Italy
* Syrian army setbacks drive currency to record low
* Gaza rally for Palestinian unity ends in scuffles
* Iran’s oil exports rise in April after framework nuclear accord
* Heavy fighting in Yemen, Saudi Arabia trains tribal fighters
* Tunisia agrees public sector wage hike after union talks - officials
* Lifting of sanctions to start within days of deal -Iran’s Zarif
* Turkish court acquits anti-government protest organisers
* Turkish military jet maker TAI eyes float, acquisition in Europe
* Access Power agrees Egypt solar plant deal, in talks for wind scheme
* POLL-Egypt’s economic growth set to accelerate over next two years
* Egypt sentences 69 to prison for church attack -judicial sources
* Egypt’s Mobinil sells unit stake to Eaton Towers subsidiary
* Egypt’s Sisi says parliamentary election to be held before year-end - El Mundo
* Egyptian pound steady at official market, weaker on black market
* Saudi king resets succession to cope with turbulent times
* Saudi king orders one-month salary bonus for security personnel
* Saudi March bank lending growth 10.4 pct y/y, slowest since 2011
* Saudi c.bank foreign assets drop in March to cover budget gap
* Saudi Aramco board meeting statement describes Falih as chairman
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD launches $350 mln bond; to price Weds - leads
* Dubai investments eyes several buys as Q1 net profit gains
* UAE central bank March foreign reserves up 3.1 pct y/y
* Air Arabia Jordan to launch services on May 18
* UAE bank NBAD expects 2015 costs to moderate after Q1 profit hit
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q1 net profit rises 32 pct
* UAE’s NMC Health acquires two healthcare firms for $100 mln
* Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund to buy HK hotels in $2.4 bln deal
* Oman’s OETC sets final spread on 10-yr benchmark dollar bond deal
* Oman fund, Spanish firm to finance Spanish companies abroad
* Kuwait stock regulator plans changes to align market with global norms
* Kuwait’s KNPC seeks around $10 bln for major refineries revamp
* Bahrain sentences man to death for killing policeman -agency
* Bahrain’s Batelco hit by competition and currency effects (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)