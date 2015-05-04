MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 4

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares falter, Aussie dlr hit by soft China PMI
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips on Yemen concerns; Dubai retreats from technical barrier
* Brent oil falls towards $66, China factory activity drops
* Libyan gas field resumes work after protesters end blockade
* Heavy clashes in Aden airport, alliance accused of cluster bomb use
* Airliner diverted to UAE airbase after bomb warning -news agency
* GCC delegates hold coordination meeting ahead of EU talks- KUNA
* Egypt extends mandate by 3 months to deploy military abroad
* Egyptian pound steady of official, stronger on black market
*Orascom, Bombardier to build $1.5 bln monorail in Egypt
* Saudi’s SAFCO says new urea plant delayed further to June end
* UAE’s EIBOR panel to stop fixing rates on Saturdays
* UAE loan demand growth moderating, credit standards tightening - c.bank
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 7 pct
* Abu Dhabi’s Dolphin Energy seeks adviser for $1 bln loan- sources
* UAE’s ADIB Q1 profit up 10.1 pct on higher revenues
*Kuwait executes KD 1.5 bln worth road projects -KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)