MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 4
May 4, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares falter, Aussie dlr hit by soft China PMI

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips on Yemen concerns; Dubai retreats from technical barrier

* Brent oil falls towards $66, China factory activity drops

* Libyan gas field resumes work after protesters end blockade

* Heavy clashes in Aden airport, alliance accused of cluster bomb use

* Airliner diverted to UAE airbase after bomb warning -news agency

* GCC delegates hold coordination meeting ahead of EU talks- KUNA

EGYPT

* Egypt extends mandate by 3 months to deploy military abroad

* Egyptian pound steady of official, stronger on black market

*Orascom, Bombardier to build $1.5 bln monorail in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SAFCO says new urea plant delayed further to June end

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s EIBOR panel to stop fixing rates on Saturdays

* UAE loan demand growth moderating, credit standards tightening - c.bank

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 7 pct

* Abu Dhabi’s Dolphin Energy seeks adviser for $1 bln loan- sources

* UAE’s ADIB Q1 profit up 10.1 pct on higher revenues

KUWAIT

*Kuwait executes KD 1.5 bln worth road projects -KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

