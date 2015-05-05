MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 5

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, Australia rate decision looms
* PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains; US jobs data, rate outlook eyed
* Brent crude slips towards $66 on Saudi plan to halt Yemen bombing
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Saudi Arabia; Egypt up as c.bank addresses FX shortage
* MIDEAST MONEY-Booming Saudi fund sector offers foreigners access to IPOs
* Digicel’s Myanmar deal adds to Islamic finance landscape
* France, Saudi Arabia: Iran nuclear deal must avoid destabilising region
* Senegal to send 2,100 troops to join Saudi-led alliance
* Libya’s foreign reserves fell by a quarter last year
* Saudi-led alliance mulls partial truces in Yemen -statement
* Turkey inflation up more than expected in April; central bank seen holding fire
* Foreign direct investment in Tunisia rises in first quarter
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for June 16-25 shipment
* Egypt to attract 20 pctwht more tourists this year - minister
* Egypt issues tender for second LNG import terminal -gas board official
* Egypt central bank sells $500 mln in interbank market
* Saudi sets ownership caps as $575 bln bourse opens to foreigners
* Saudi Arabia replaces head of royal ceremonies
* Saudi Aramco to cut jet fuel prices domestically-SPA
* Saudi’s Al Muhaidib buys stake in Kuwaiti building supplies chain Abyat
* Dubai crude April average hits 4-month high at $58.55/bbl-traders
* Shopping, conferences boosted Dubai visitors by 8 percent in 2014
* Qatar Airways’ plans to boost flights rile U.S. airlines
* France, Qatar sign Rafale deal, Hollande hails Gulf ties
* TABLE-Oman March bank loan growth 19.4 pct y/y, fastest since June 2012
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q1 net profit rises 2 pct, misses estimates
* Bahrain cabinet sees rising deficits in 2015-16 budget plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)