FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 5
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 5, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, Australia rate decision looms

* PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains; US jobs data, rate outlook eyed

* Brent crude slips towards $66 on Saudi plan to halt Yemen bombing

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Saudi Arabia; Egypt up as c.bank addresses FX shortage

* MIDEAST MONEY-Booming Saudi fund sector offers foreigners access to IPOs

* Digicel’s Myanmar deal adds to Islamic finance landscape

* France, Saudi Arabia: Iran nuclear deal must avoid destabilising region

* Senegal to send 2,100 troops to join Saudi-led alliance

* Libya’s foreign reserves fell by a quarter last year

* Saudi-led alliance mulls partial truces in Yemen -statement

* Turkey inflation up more than expected in April; central bank seen holding fire

* Foreign direct investment in Tunisia rises in first quarter

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for June 16-25 shipment

* Egypt to attract 20 pctwht more tourists this year - minister

* Egypt issues tender for second LNG import terminal -gas board official

* Egypt central bank sells $500 mln in interbank market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sets ownership caps as $575 bln bourse opens to foreigners

* Saudi Arabia replaces head of royal ceremonies

* Saudi Aramco to cut jet fuel prices domestically-SPA

* Saudi’s Al Muhaidib buys stake in Kuwaiti building supplies chain Abyat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude April average hits 4-month high at $58.55/bbl-traders

* Shopping, conferences boosted Dubai visitors by 8 percent in 2014

QATAR

* Qatar Airways’ plans to boost flights rile U.S. airlines

* France, Qatar sign Rafale deal, Hollande hails Gulf ties

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman March bank loan growth 19.4 pct y/y, fastest since June 2012

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q1 net profit rises 2 pct, misses estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain cabinet sees rising deficits in 2015-16 budget plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.