MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips, euro hovers at 2-month peak amid global bond rout

* PRECIOUS-Gold capped below $1,200 as bond yields jump

* Oil prices fall after hitting 2015 highs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil hits new 2015 high

* Yemen urges ground intervention to save country: letter to U.N.

* Netanyahu clinches deal to form new Israeli government

* Obama expected to push for Gulf missile defense at U.S. summit

* Iran says dispute over seized Maersk ship could be settled in days

* India and Iran sign port deal despite US warning about haste

* Pentagon sees “tough” Iraqi battle to secure Baiji oil refinery

* Over 120 die in Yemen as Houthis take key Aden district

* OPEC unlikely to cut in June without non-OPEC as oil rebounds -Gulf delegate

* MasterCard doubles card numbers in Middle East, Africa

* Assad says army to reinforce besieged troops in northwest Syria

* Iran determined to regain its share of oil export market -oil minister

* Starwood Hotels & resorts to double Middle East portfolio in next five years

* Libya’s strike-hit El Feel oilfield remains closed -field engineer

* Khamenei says U.S. military threats against Iran endanger nuclear talks

* Indonesia hires four banks to manage next global sukuk - IFR

* IATA says global air travel demand may soften in Q2

* Turkish econ min sees stronger growth, measures to control food prices

EGYPT

* World Bank lends Egypt $500 mln for social housing project

* Egypt’s foreign reserves at $20.525 bln at end-April -c.bank

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

JORDAN

* Jordan launches tender to buy 6 LNG cargoes this summer

* Jordan Islamic Bank posts nine percent rise in first-quarter profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Kerry pushes for pause in Yemen fighting in Saudi meetings

* Houthi shells kill five in Saudi border town

* Saudi market opening will take time to boost to local managers - Jadwa CEO

* Saudi regulator approves IPO of aviation ground handler

* Saudis have limited success in keeping oil market share: Russell

* Saudi Electricity says looking for investments to diversify

* King’s changes make Saudi policy less predictable

* Saudi shipper Bahri hopes to issue sukuk this quarter -exec

* Saudi’s Khodari expects govt compensation for labour fees -exec

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude price strengthens, may trigger oil release

* UAE’s Tabreed seeks shareholder nod for 1 bln dirham bond buyback

* ADNOC raises April Murban crude price, keeps premium to Saudi oil

* CFTC sues two UAE traders for allegedly spoofing gold futures

* Dubai’s Arabtec names new chairman in continued upheaval

QATAR

* Al Jazeera America says replaces CEO

* Qatar invites firms to bid for Al-Shaheen field in blow to Maersk

* Qatar Air eyes stake in India’s IndiGo, wary on A380neo

KUWAIT

* Boeing poised to clinch $3 bln-plus Kuwait F/A-18 order

* Kuwait Finance House says may sell Malaysia unit

OMAN

* M1 Ltd updates on acquisition of shares in Integrated Telecommunications Oman SAOC (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)