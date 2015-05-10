MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds rally on U.S. jobs data; sterling jumps

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets slip after Yemen urges ground operation

* Brent posts weekly loss after month of gains; U.S. crude up

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher after U.S. payrolls data

* MSCI to launch Saudi Arabia, GCC indexes on June 1

* US, Gulf allies seek agreement on new security measures -Kerry

* Saudi-led coalition launches wave of air strikes on Yemen

* Saudi-led strikes in Yemen break international law - UN coordinator

* U.S. operation kills Al Qaeda man who claimed Paris attacks-sources

* Fifty inmates and 12 police killed in Iraq prison break - officials

* Weapons inspectors find undeclared sarin and VX traces in Syria -diplomats

* Syrian army, Hezbollah advance in areas along Lebanon border

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences Mubarak and sons to 3 years in jail for corruption

* Egypt’s 9-month budget deficit 9.4 pct of GDP -finance ministry

* Egyptian army forces free Ethiopians held in Libya-Sisi

SAUDI ARABIA

* One policeman shot dead in Saudi capital - state agency

* Saudi Arabia’s Bank Albilad eyes 20 pct profit growth in 2015

* Saudi British Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk sale - sources

* Saudi Arabia to build planes with Ukraine’s Antonov

* Saudi central bank predicts stable Q2 inflation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline 2014 profit up 40 pct on lower oil price

KUWAIT

* Zain Iraq gets regulator nod to list on Baghdad bourse

OMAN

* Oman CPI drops y/y in April, first time since at least 2013

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain Q1 net profit more than doubles