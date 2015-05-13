MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 13

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise before China data, more stimulus seen

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk high on safe-haven bids; dlr, stocks slip

* Oil extend gains on bets of 2nd weekly drop in US crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Volatile oil, Yemen concerns leave Gulf markets mixed

* MIDEAST MONEY-Iran’s isolated banks may have slow, painful return to global system

* U.S. experts may travel to Gulf to look at expediting arms sales

* Obama to meet with Saudi crown prince, deputy in Oval Office on Wednesday

* Yemen truce starts after shelling, Iran sends cargo ship

* MSCI announces changes in semi-annual index review

* OPEC oil output boost keeps supply surplus despite higher demand

* Rising social tensions test Tunisia’s new democracy

* OPEC denies WSJ article on oil price outlook, quotas

* Saudi FM says U.S.-Gulf summit to focus on “aggressive” Iran

* Iraq aims for record Basra oil exports in June with new grade

* StanChart-led group invests $175 mln in Jordan tissue maker

* In bid to diversify, Brunei aims for stock exchange by 2017

EGYPT

* Egypt’s FIHC passes in soyoil, sunoil tender- trade

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

* Egypt’s GB Auto Q1 net profit falls to 47.15 mln Egyptian pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s April crude output hits record high

* Saudi, Alcoa aluminium smelter production to top initial target this year

* MEDIA-Saudi’s Etihad Etisalat plans telecom towers sale - WSJ

* Saudi Ma‘aden aluminium refinery to reach full capacity by year-end

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says smelter to produce 760,000 tonnes this year

* Saudi Aramco reiterates it will spend to keep leading oil position

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alibaba’s cloud computing unit to establish base in Dubai

* Dubai’s DP World launches $500 mln, 5-yr bond - leads

* Emirates Global Aluminium says exports to fall as local demand grows

* ADNOC cuts Ruwais refinery run rates after start-up problems -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telco Zain Q1 profit falls 26.7 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 7.8 pct

* Aluminium Bahrain optimistic about expansion approvals

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar to issue dollar Tier 1 bonds, to meet investors from Thurs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)