MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar sags after weak data, bond rout resumes

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-week high as soft US data eases rate hike fears

* Oil slips, worries about world economy offset US crude stocks draw

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, UAE rise, Egypt falls on MSCI index review

* INTERVIEW-IDB puts Islamic finance on AIIB drawing board

* Obama meets two Saudi princes after King sent regrets

* Vatican agrees first treaty with State of Palestine, solidifying relationship

* Hezbollah, Syrian army make big gains in border battle

* MEDIA-Standard Chartered said to mull sale of private-equity assets - Bloomberg

* Yemen warns Iran to blame for any incident sparked by cargo ship

* White House says concerned about Syria chemical weapons allegations

* MEDIA-Saudi source says oil policy is working; prices “reached a bottom” - FT

* Iraqi refinery may be destroyed in battle to save it

* RWE CFO says all options open in talks with Gulf investor

* Oil glut worsens as OPEC market-share battle just beginning - IEA

* Iran sees oil production rising to 5.7 mln bpd in three years - paper

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB bank Q1 net profit up 38 pct year-on-year

* Brotherhood leader dies in detention in Egypt -sources

* Egypt media criticism of Sisi raises questions on allies’ support

* Egypt’s GDP expected at 5-6 pct in 2015/2016 fiscal year- minister

* Israel says Egypt buying advanced Russian air defence system

* Gulf Extrusions sees demand for aluminium products rising in Egypt

* Telecom Egypt posts 9.9 pct rise in Q1 net profit

* Egypt’s Global Telecom posts Q1 2015 net loss of $58.9 mln

* Egypt’s EFG Hermes posts Q1 net profit of $23.81 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia regulator refers Mobily case to public prosecution

* Saudi regulator approves fourth IPO this year

* Saudi King allocates 1 billion riyals for Yemen relief centre- Arabiya TV

* Saudi’s Mobily says studying possibility of telecom towers sale

* Saudi PetroRabigh extends maintenance work on VDU unit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* South Korea’s GS Energy gets 3 pct stake in UAE oil concession

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi April inflation stays high at about 5.3 pct

* GS Energy buys stake in Abu Dhabi oil concession for $676 mln

* Emirates airline could use European hubs to expand in Americas

* Dubai builder Arabtec swings to surprise net loss in Q1

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Q1 profit falls 6.6 pct on low oil prices

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti Mina Abdullah refinery units in maintenance to June 8

* Kuwait Finance House pivots to Turkey as it mulls Malaysia exit

QATAR

* Urbanise.com signs agreement with Urbanom (Qatar)

* Fitch Withdraws Qatar Real Estate Investment Company’s Ratings

* Qatar April inflation falls to 0.9 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Absent from Obama summit, Bahrain king to visit UK horse show

* Iran’s Future Bank appeals Bahrain decision to take it over

* Gulf Finance House says wins $91 mln dispute over bonuses

OMAN

* Oman’s United Finance invites M&A bids from three lenders (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)