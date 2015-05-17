MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17

(Adds S&P raises Egypt sovereign credit outlook)
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Treasury yields fall, dollar slips after soft U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts rise, Egypt extends loss on MSCI weighting cut
* Brent up, U.S. crude down as oil rally comes into question
* Forecasts for world oil demand, supply, stocks
* Gold steadies near three-month high after soft U.S. data
* Obama seeks to reassure Gulf allies, sees no early end to Syria war
* U.S. conducts raid in Syria, says it kills senior Islamic State leader
* U.S. hits Islamic State in Syria as jihadists press attacks
* Turkey says shot down helicopter, while Syrian TV says it was drone
* Iran’s leader vows to protect “oppressed” people in the region
* S&P revises Egypt sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable
* Egyptian court seeks death penalty for ex-president Mursi
* Amnesty calls Mursi death sentence bid in Egypt “a charade”
* Egypt outlaws “Ultras” soccer fan clubs -state news
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market
* Egypt’s Juhayna says Q1 net income rises 51 pct
* Saudi man gets life in U.S. prison for ties to Africa embassy bombings
* Dubai mortgage financer Amlak Finance says Q1 profit plummets on charges
