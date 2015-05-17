FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17
May 17, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds S&P raises Egypt sovereign credit outlook)

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Treasury yields fall, dollar slips after soft U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts rise, Egypt extends loss on MSCI weighting cut

* Brent up, U.S. crude down as oil rally comes into question

* Forecasts for world oil demand, supply, stocks

* Gold steadies near three-month high after soft U.S. data

* Obama seeks to reassure Gulf allies, sees no early end to Syria war

* U.S. conducts raid in Syria, says it kills senior Islamic State leader

* U.S. hits Islamic State in Syria as jihadists press attacks

* Turkey says shot down helicopter, while Syrian TV says it was drone

* Iran’s leader vows to protect “oppressed” people in the region

EGYPT

* S&P revises Egypt sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable

* Egyptian court seeks death penalty for ex-president Mursi

* Amnesty calls Mursi death sentence bid in Egypt “a charade”

* Egypt outlaws “Ultras” soccer fan clubs -state news

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

* Egypt’s Juhayna says Q1 net income rises 51 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi man gets life in U.S. prison for ties to Africa embassy bombings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai mortgage financer Amlak Finance says Q1 profit plummets on charges

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain upholds 6-month sentence for prominent activist over tweet (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
