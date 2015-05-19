MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 19

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble on Greek woes, euro pressured

* Brent crude oil prices dip on weak Asian economies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges as capital gains tax delayed; Gulf mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month high on U.S. rate expectations

* Saudi-led air strikes hit Yemen after truce expires

* U.S. signals no strategy shift in Iraq, despite Ramadi’s fall

* Europe wants central role in Middle East peace, Mogherini says

* Assad, under pressure, may need his friends more than ever

* Turkish labour protest spreads, hitting two top automakers

* BP agrees to cut spending on Iraq’s Rumaila field after oil price drop

* Russia’s Putin to discuss energy with Iraqi PM in Moscow

* Iran uses maritime confrontations to project power in Gulf

* South Africa’s FirstRand Bank raises $235 mln via two-year loan in Gulf

* Oil price likely to hold up for rest of year-Kuwait OPEC governor

* OMV CEO says no current plans to completely exit Libya, Yemen

EGYPT

* Moody’s assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to five Egyptian banks

* Egypt death sentences worry U.S., U.N., Turkey

* Egypt puts capital gains tax on hold for two years

* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa posts first-quarter net profit of $24.37 mln

* Field of bidders narrows for Citigroup’s Egyptian retail business

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian Airlines fined $1.6 million for breaking EU aviation law

* Saudi Arabia’s March oil exports highest in over 9 years - data

* Saudi’s Algosaibi to present improved offer to creditors June 2

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ICBC Dubai branch launches $500 mln 5-yr bond

* Dubai Islamic Bank picks arrangers for potential dollar sukuk

* Emirates and BT Group sign 6 year deal for global contact centre managed services

QATAR

* Qatar says BBC crew on 2022 tour held for trespass

* Pressure group, unions want FIFA sponsors to act on Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House may sell properties, cut small number of jobs

OMAN

* Moody’s assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to five Omani banks

* Mill in Oman buys about 60,000 tonnes Russian wheat -trade

* Oman’s Bank Nizwa withdraws United Finance merger proposal (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)