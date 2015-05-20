MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 20

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, but upbeat Japan GDP lifts Nikkei
* Oil prices rise on strong Japan, Australia economic data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises further on tax delay; weaker oil leaves Gulf mixed
* PRECIOUS-Gold hit by robust dollar, equities ahead of Fed minutes
* Obama meets with advisers on Iraq, reaffirms support for Abadi -White House
* With nuclear deal in sight, Iran drives harder bargain in Indian trade talks
* Islamic State learns lessons from U.S. raid - jihadist sources
* Iraq deploys tanks as Islamic State tightens grip on Ramadi
* Iraq approves $526 mln drilling deal for West Qurna oilfield
* Zain Iraq seeks to sell 25 pct of shares after Baghdad listing
* Libya’s NOC chief sees higher oil prices, not relying on OPEC
* Tajik lender plans switch to Islamic banking as new rules arrive
* Islamic mutual funds fall short of global demand -study
* Iran aims to win back oil sales to S.Korea - Iranian ambassador
* BP increases stake in Egypt gas field after DEA farm down
* Egypt opens new power plant as peak energy season approaches
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market
* Egypt security forces step up sexual violence since Mursi’s ouster-human rights group
* Saudi Airlines to expand fleet by over 80 planes -exec quoted
* Emirates NBD, Abraaj said to weigh IPO of payments unit- Bloomberg
* UAE’s RAKBANK makes offer to buy RAK National Insurance
* Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty appoints Willem van Wyk CEO, Dubai
* Bank of Sharjah picks arrangers for potential debut dollar bond -leads
* Mubadala’s Nong Yao oil field in Thailand to start production in June -CEO
* Gulfstream Aerospace announces increased aircraft order from Qatar airways GD.N
* Acciona wins $525 mln desalination plant contract in Qatar
* Kuwait oil minister says unclear how long price improvement will last
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar launches a $300 mln perpetual bond - leads
* Energy Recovery announces $1 mln shipment for Sidem power plant in Oman
* Oman’s Al Omaniya says to bid for United Finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)