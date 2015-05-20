MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 20

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, but upbeat Japan GDP lifts Nikkei

* Oil prices rise on strong Japan, Australia economic data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises further on tax delay; weaker oil leaves Gulf mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold hit by robust dollar, equities ahead of Fed minutes

* Obama meets with advisers on Iraq, reaffirms support for Abadi -White House

* With nuclear deal in sight, Iran drives harder bargain in Indian trade talks

* Islamic State learns lessons from U.S. raid - jihadist sources

* Iraq deploys tanks as Islamic State tightens grip on Ramadi

* Iraq approves $526 mln drilling deal for West Qurna oilfield

* Zain Iraq seeks to sell 25 pct of shares after Baghdad listing

* Libya’s NOC chief sees higher oil prices, not relying on OPEC

* Tajik lender plans switch to Islamic banking as new rules arrive

* Islamic mutual funds fall short of global demand -study

* Iran aims to win back oil sales to S.Korea - Iranian ambassador

EGYPT

* BP increases stake in Egypt gas field after DEA farm down

* Egypt opens new power plant as peak energy season approaches

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

* Egypt security forces step up sexual violence since Mursi’s ouster-human rights group

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Airlines to expand fleet by over 80 planes -exec quoted

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates NBD, Abraaj said to weigh IPO of payments unit- Bloomberg

* UAE’s RAKBANK makes offer to buy RAK National Insurance

* Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty appoints Willem van Wyk CEO, Dubai

* Bank of Sharjah picks arrangers for potential debut dollar bond -leads

* Mubadala’s Nong Yao oil field in Thailand to start production in June -CEO

QATAR

* Gulfstream Aerospace announces increased aircraft order from Qatar airways GD.N

* Acciona wins $525 mln desalination plant contract in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says unclear how long price improvement will last

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar launches a $300 mln perpetual bond - leads

* Energy Recovery announces $1 mln shipment for Sidem power plant in Oman

* Oman’s Al Omaniya says to bid for United Finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)