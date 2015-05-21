MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tread water, dollar holds gains after Fed minutes
* Oil prices inch up, but stay within range
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,200 as June rate hike prospects dim
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil weighs on Saudi petchems; Egypt pulls back after rally
* MIDEAST MONEY-With oil cheap, public pressure grows on Gulf sovereign funds
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf banks increase lending footprints in Asia, Africa
* Islamic State seizes ancient Palmyra city from Syrian forces
* Iran’s Khamenei rules out interviews with nuclear scientists
* Syria hopes for new $1 bln credit line from Iran -official
* Libyan Islamist leader proposes elections to end conflict
* Iraqi forces say they repulse Islamist attack near Ramadi
* Iran to allow UN inspection of Yemen aid ship in Djibouti
* Boeing appoints Bernie Dunn as head of Mideast business
* Tunisia’s economic growth slows to 1.7 pct as industrial activity falls
* Islamic State’s Egypt affiliate urges attacks on judges -recording
* Egypt appoints outspoken Brotherhood critic justice minister
* Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma-Bloomberg
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues at $422.1 mln in April
* Saudi regulator cancels Arabian Contracting float at company request
* Saudi Arabia, partners turn down Chinese requests for extra oil
* Dubai house prices to fall further this year - Cluttons
* UAE’s Borouge says third phase expansion to reach full capacity by 2016
* Dubai’s Emaar plans to float 13 pct Egypt unit on Cairo exchange
* Amnesty report says Qatar is still failing migrant workers
* FIFA sponsors Visa express “grave concern” over Qatar workers
* Wintershall pulls out of Qatar gas activities
* iQ Power Licensing says partner Discover Energy signs sales and supply agreement for Kuwait
* TABLE-Kuwait March bank lending growth slowest since July 2013
* Oman oil stake in Spain’s Enagas sold at 26.34 euros/share (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)