MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tread water, dollar holds gains after Fed minutes

* Oil prices inch up, but stay within range

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,200 as June rate hike prospects dim

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil weighs on Saudi petchems; Egypt pulls back after rally

* MIDEAST MONEY-With oil cheap, public pressure grows on Gulf sovereign funds

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf banks increase lending footprints in Asia, Africa

* Islamic State seizes ancient Palmyra city from Syrian forces

* Iran’s Khamenei rules out interviews with nuclear scientists

* Syria hopes for new $1 bln credit line from Iran -official

* Libyan Islamist leader proposes elections to end conflict

* Iraqi forces say they repulse Islamist attack near Ramadi

* Iran to allow UN inspection of Yemen aid ship in Djibouti

* Boeing appoints Bernie Dunn as head of Mideast business

* Tunisia’s economic growth slows to 1.7 pct as industrial activity falls

EGYPT

* Islamic State’s Egypt affiliate urges attacks on judges -recording

* Egypt appoints outspoken Brotherhood critic justice minister

* Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma-Bloomberg

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues at $422.1 mln in April

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi regulator cancels Arabian Contracting float at company request

* Saudi Arabia, partners turn down Chinese requests for extra oil

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai house prices to fall further this year - Cluttons

* UAE’s Borouge says third phase expansion to reach full capacity by 2016

* Dubai’s Emaar plans to float 13 pct Egypt unit on Cairo exchange

QATAR

* Amnesty report says Qatar is still failing migrant workers

* FIFA sponsors Visa express “grave concern” over Qatar workers

* Wintershall pulls out of Qatar gas activities

KUWAIT

* iQ Power Licensing says partner Discover Energy signs sales and supply agreement for Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait March bank lending growth slowest since July 2013

OMAN

* Oman oil stake in Spain’s Enagas sold at 26.34 euros/share (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)