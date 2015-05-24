MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, bonds fall as CPI keeps Fed on course

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up as oil rises; Egypt resumes rally

* Oil down 2 pct ahead of long U.S. Memorial Day weekend

* Gold falls as Yellen points to rate hike, dollar jumps

* Dispute over Mideast nuclear arms ban torpedoes U.N. conference

* Israel thanks U.S. for stand on Mideast nuclear arms ban at UN

* Shi‘ite militias advance on Islamic State insurgents near Iraq’s Ramadi

* Two Saudis killed in rocket attacks launched from Yemen

* Insurgents in Syria seize hospital from army-monitor

* INTERVIEW-Hezbollah sees no end to Syria war, Mideast at risk of partition

* Saudi-led coalition steps up air strikes on Houthis in Yemen’s Sanaa

EGYPT

* Egyptian court acquits 17 charged for protest at which activist killed

* Egypt’s judges new frontline in battle against militancy

* Egypt needs cheaper land to tackle housing crunch - SODIC

* Egypt set to launch up to $3 billion LNG purchase tender in June

* Egypt’s FIHC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender - trade

* Egypt buys 4 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing target

* Egypt’s Juhayna to form joint venture with Denmark’s Arla Foods

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi regulator seeks to prosecute 9 Mobily officials - report

* Suicide bomber kills 21 at Saudi Shi‘ite mosque, Islamic State claims attack

* Saudi clerics urge calm as village hit by Islamic State seethes

* Saudi Interior Ministry says mosque bomber belonged to Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia rewrites its oil game with refining might

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC seeks 240,000 tonnes 95-octane gasoline for July

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA seeking $3.5 bln five-year loan - sources

* UAE’s IPIC seeks arbitration over South Korean refinery sale tax

QATAR

* Soccer-Amnesty report says Qatar still failing migrant workers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Ahli Bank buying Piraeus Bank Egypt for $150 mln

* Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank buying Piraeus Bank Egypt for $150 mln

* Kuwait says controls limited fire at unit of Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery