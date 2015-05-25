MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares little changed, Fed views hurt some markets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip, tracking oil; Egypt extends gains

* Oil prices edge up on firm Asian, U.S. demand

* Gold struggles near $1,200 on Yellen comments, robust dollar

* Iran set to overhaul fuel pricing and set a single rate -official

* Iran says OPEC unlikely to change output ceiling - Mehr news agency

* Libyan government warplanes attack oil tanker docked at Sirte

* Eastern Libyan state oil firm AGOCO pumps up to 290,000 bpd -spokesman

* Syria says Islamic State kills hundreds, including children, in Palmyra

* Iraq regains ground from Islamic State; mass deaths reported in Palmyra

* IAFC to raise $400 mln Islamic loan for aircraft financing - statement

* Zain Jordan sees revenues rising 5 pct in 2015 as internet usage

* Funds feel heat of coal and tar divestment drive

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Qalaa says seeing strong foreign interest in asset sales

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king says heartbroken by mosque attack, promises punishment

* Saudi’s Emaar Economic City says expects tenant inflow to accelerate

* Saudi forces and Yemen’s Houthis trade heavy fire, border crossing hit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE banks discuss plan for centralised Islamic finance board

* UAE April inflation slows to 4.2 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank to consider expanding in UAE, Saudi, Egypt

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Sohar launches $250 mln 3-yr debut loan - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)