MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares little changed, Fed views hurt some markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip, tracking oil; Egypt extends gains
* Oil prices edge up on firm Asian, U.S. demand
* Gold struggles near $1,200 on Yellen comments, robust dollar
* Iran set to overhaul fuel pricing and set a single rate -official
* Iran says OPEC unlikely to change output ceiling - Mehr news agency
* Libyan government warplanes attack oil tanker docked at Sirte
* Eastern Libyan state oil firm AGOCO pumps up to 290,000 bpd -spokesman
* Syria says Islamic State kills hundreds, including children, in Palmyra
* Iraq regains ground from Islamic State; mass deaths reported in Palmyra
* IAFC to raise $400 mln Islamic loan for aircraft financing - statement
* Zain Jordan sees revenues rising 5 pct in 2015 as internet usage
* Funds feel heat of coal and tar divestment drive
* Egypt’s Qalaa says seeing strong foreign interest in asset sales
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market
* Saudi king says heartbroken by mosque attack, promises punishment
* Saudi’s Emaar Economic City says expects tenant inflow to accelerate
* Saudi forces and Yemen’s Houthis trade heavy fire, border crossing hit
* UAE banks discuss plan for centralised Islamic finance board
* UAE April inflation slows to 4.2 pct y/y
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank to consider expanding in UAE, Saudi, Egypt
* Oman’s Bank Sohar launches $250 mln 3-yr debut loan - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)