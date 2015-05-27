MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 27

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes and US rate hike prospects depress stocks, boost dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little but Saudi’s Ma‘aden surges to record
* Oil recovers from drop of over 2 pct, U.S. crude stocks in focus
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week low after worst day since April
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman weakens against Dubai
* Indonesia, Turkey, IDB to form sharia infrastructure megabank
* Libyan prime minister says survives assassination attempt
* Iran nuclear deal unlikely by June 30-French envoy
* Fed rate hikes may trigger global volatility: Fischer
* Washington Post reporter goes on trial in Tehran behind closed doors
* Syria says carries out deadly air raid on Islamic State stronghold
* Iran, Oman discuss Yemen war, settle maritime borders
* Erdogan’s ambition heralds turbulence after Turks vote
* Egyptian court sentences eight militants to death for army attack - sources
* Egypt’s MNHD approves joint mall project with Saudi’s Fawaz Alhokair
* Egypt picks banks for first international bond issue in 5 years
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and on black market
* Egypt opens Rafah to let stranded Palestinians return to Gaza
* Egypt extends Mediterranean gas exploration tender by two months
* Bombing exposes Saudi failure to curb sectarian strains
* Saudi’s Almarai approves $5.6 bln capex plan for 2016-20
* Saudi regulator to raise IPO allocations to institutional investors
* Saudi Arabia rewrites its oil game with refining might
* Samena Capital buys 40 pct in Kleinwort Benson’s U.K.-based unit
* Dubai’s Marka delays profitability to 2016, ramps up acquisitions
* Dubai’s DAE says to sell StandardAero to Veritas Capital fund
* Russia’s Rosneft says likely to quit gas project in UAE
* Qatar Airways says to make important announcements at air show
* If you want Qatar state contracts, give us flight slots, says airline CEO
* TABLE-Kuwait April inflation 3.4 pct, highest since April 2012
* Oman cuts defence, subsidy spending, keeps investing as oil sags
* TABLE-Oman swings to $1.41 bln budget deficit in Q1 as oil slumps
* Bahrain to cut subsidies for expats as oil slump bites
* TABLE-Bahrain April inflation steady at 2.2 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)