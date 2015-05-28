MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on Greek rescue hopes, dollar shines

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slides on FIFA probe, arrests; oil weighs on Gulf

* Oil prices edge up after two days of steep falls

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low on dollar, US rate outlook

* World soccer rocked by U.S., Swiss arrests of officials for graft

* France warns Iran over nuclear deal as deadline nears

* Blair to leave Middle East envoy post after years of struggling diplomacy

* Emboldened in Syria and Iraq, Islamic State may be reaching limits of expansion

* Kurdish party committed to peace talks whatever Turkish poll outcome

* Yemen faces catastrophe without vital supplies - Red Cross

* Chevron says output from Saudi-Kuwait joint oilfield remains shut

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 1-10 shipment

* Telecom Egypt board appoints new CEO, chairman

* Israeli air force chief unfazed Egypt may get Russia’s S-300

* Egypt tenders to buy up to 675,000 tonnes of gasoil in July

* Biscuit maker Bisco Misr approves delisting from Egyptian exchange

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s summer oil demand for power generation to climb

* Saudi designates two Hezbollah officials as terrorists

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Airways says it will add $6.2 bln to U.S. economy by 2020

* Dubai Islamic Bank prices $750 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads

QATAR

* Qatar’s stock index drops 2.6 percent after FIFA arrests

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Mabanee subsidiary to receive $495 mln financing

OMAN

* Oman to deport over 1,000 foreign workers at airport project

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain fund Mumtalakat rejects mismanagement claims as 2014 profit rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)