MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 2

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stands tall, Asian shares waver

* Oil dips on strong OPEC outlook, firm demand prevents bigger fall

* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water near $1,190 on robust US data, dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds further; other Gulf markets edge up

* MIDEAST DEBT-As Saudi bourse opens to foreigners, debt market beckons

* MIDEAST MONEY-With oil low, wealthy Abu Dhabi tightens belt a notch

* Anti-Islamic State allies to press Iraq to court Sunni minority

* HSBC set to cut thousands of jobs globally - Sky News

* FIFA scandal deepens as Blatter aide linked to payments

* U.N. diplomat pushes to hold Yemen talks, Arab air strikes pound Houthis

* Funding shortage threatens half UN’s humanitarian operations in Iraq

* KKR, Fajr close in on stake in Mideast retailer Azadea - sources

* Libya edges closer to economic collapse as currency dives

* Iranian planes that drew US sanctions to fly outside country -Fars

* Tunisia’s 2015 grain harvest seen falling 40 pct to 1.4 mln T -ministry

* Iraq exports first shipment of heavy crude -shipping sources, officials

TURKEY

* Shareholders vow to challenge seizure of Turkey’s Bank Asya

* Opposition says Turkish foreign policy has left it isolated

* Turkish lira weakens in political unease before election

* Turkey’s Erdogan challenges opposition to find his golden toilet seat

* Turkey’s Erdogan vows to punish journalist behind Syria trucks video

* Turkish business conditions improve slightly in May -PMI

EGYPT

* Egypt says uncovers Brotherhood plot, day before Mursi sentencing

* Emaar Misr’s $353 mln IPO in Egypt to run June 16-25

* Egyptian court adjourns Al Jazeera journalists trial to Thursday

* Egypt signs exploration deal with Italy’s Eni worth $2 bln

* Egyptian developer Palm Hills in three deals worth $63 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Naimi says Saudi oil strategy working, sees stronger demand

* Ashmore to apply for Saudi investing licence this week - director

* Saudi regulator approves shipper Bahri’s sukuk issue

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding sells 50 pct stake in Mauritius resort to JV partner

* Saudi’s Sipchem says commercial operations begin at cable affiliate’s plant

* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $405/T

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Airways rejects subsidy claims, attacks U.S. airline ‘oligopoly’

* Bank of Sharjah prices $500 mln 2020 bond

QATAR

* U.S., Qatar continue to discuss safeguards for ex-Taliban detainees -W.House

* Nepal urges Qatar to end controversial migrant sponsorship scheme

* Stung by FIFA furore, Qatar’s soft power at risk

* Qatar sues French far-right official for attacks comment

* Moody’s Upgrades Qatar Islamic Insurance Company to Baa1 IFS Rating. Stable Outlook

* TABLE-Qatar April trade surplus shrinks 52 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Indian Oil Corp halves 2015/16 term crude import deal with Kuwait -source

OMAN

* Oman’s Ominvest says shareholders back proposed ONIC Holding merger

* Dubai’s DSI says unit wins $95 mln contracts in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)