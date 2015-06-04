MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 4

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rides high as yields spike, Asia stocks rise on Greece deal hopes

* Oil prices dip as crude glut overshadows strong fuel demand

* PRECIOUS-Greek hopes, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar’s FIFA panic short-lived; Saudi slips, tracking oil

* Israel raids Gaza, Islamic state sympathizer claims rocket fire

* OPEC moots $80 as new ‘fair’ oil price - but will it stick?

* FBI extends FIFA scrutiny to World Cup host bids of Russia, Qatar

* U.S. expects Iran to reduce enriched uranium stocks by June 30

* StanChart’s Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity fund

* Orange to adjust Egypt, Morocco investments in North Africa growth push

* India refiners in talks with Iraq on strategic reserves-sources

* Azerbaijan and Iraq plan joint projects in energy sector

* Libyan unity talks resume as UN warns that time is running out

* New Malaysia guidance to tackle uneven Islamic finance practices

TURKEY

* Fitch: Limited Implications of Asya Case for Turkish Banks

* Turkish inflation edges above 8 percent in May as election looms

* Russia’s Gazprom presses on with Turkey pipeline despite questions

EGYPT

* Merkel tells Egypt’s Sisi: death penalty is wrong but let’s trade

* Siemens signs 8 billion euro power deal with Egypt

* Egypt issues tender to buy three cargoes of gasoline -traders

* Egypt’s Ezz Steel reports 2014 net loss of $109.5 mln

* Egypt business activity steadier in May as employment rises -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Soccer-Saudi stadium plan scaled back as oil drop bites -sources

* Saudi names suspects in mosque bombings, offers $1 mln bounty

* Saudi may issue government bonds this year -IMF official

* Saudi’s Naimi says oil market risk premium is “very, very small”

* Saudi non-oil business growth slows to 12-month low in May - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank NBAD to meet investors for potential capital-boosting bond

* Dubai Emaar Properties beachfront project to cost $2.7 bln

* UAE oil minister says correction not over yet

* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in May - PMI

QATAR

* Qatar says air strikes ineffective without Iraqi national dialogue

* “No way” Qatar will lose 2022 World Cup - foreign minister

* Vodafone Qatar’s Q4 net loss widens as capex doubles

* Qatar oil min sees reasons for optimism, more balanced H2 market

* Qatar’s Barwa Bank gets shareholder nod for $2 bln sukuk programme

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Midal Cables opens $65 mln aluminium factory in Mozambique

OMAN

* Oman to take full control of trading joint-venture with Vitol-Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)