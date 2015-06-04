MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 4

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rides high as yields spike, Asia stocks rise on Greece deal hopes
* Oil prices dip as crude glut overshadows strong fuel demand
* PRECIOUS-Greek hopes, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar’s FIFA panic short-lived; Saudi slips, tracking oil
* Israel raids Gaza, Islamic state sympathizer claims rocket fire
* OPEC moots $80 as new ‘fair’ oil price - but will it stick?
* FBI extends FIFA scrutiny to World Cup host bids of Russia, Qatar
* U.S. expects Iran to reduce enriched uranium stocks by June 30
* StanChart’s Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity fund
* Orange to adjust Egypt, Morocco investments in North Africa growth push
* India refiners in talks with Iraq on strategic reserves-sources
* Azerbaijan and Iraq plan joint projects in energy sector
* Libyan unity talks resume as UN warns that time is running out
* New Malaysia guidance to tackle uneven Islamic finance practices
* Fitch: Limited Implications of Asya Case for Turkish Banks
* Turkish inflation edges above 8 percent in May as election looms
* Russia’s Gazprom presses on with Turkey pipeline despite questions
* Merkel tells Egypt’s Sisi: death penalty is wrong but let’s trade
* Siemens signs 8 billion euro power deal with Egypt
* Egypt issues tender to buy three cargoes of gasoline -traders
* Egypt’s Ezz Steel reports 2014 net loss of $109.5 mln
* Egypt business activity steadier in May as employment rises -PMI
* Soccer-Saudi stadium plan scaled back as oil drop bites -sources
* Saudi names suspects in mosque bombings, offers $1 mln bounty
* Saudi may issue government bonds this year -IMF official
* Saudi’s Naimi says oil market risk premium is “very, very small”
* Saudi non-oil business growth slows to 12-month low in May - PMI
* UAE bank NBAD to meet investors for potential capital-boosting bond
* Dubai Emaar Properties beachfront project to cost $2.7 bln
* UAE oil minister says correction not over yet
* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in May - PMI
* Qatar says air strikes ineffective without Iraqi national dialogue
* “No way” Qatar will lose 2022 World Cup - foreign minister
* Vodafone Qatar’s Q4 net loss widens as capex doubles
* Qatar oil min sees reasons for optimism, more balanced H2 market
* Qatar’s Barwa Bank gets shareholder nod for $2 bln sukuk programme
* Bahrain’s Midal Cables opens $65 mln aluminium factory in Mozambique
* Oman to take full control of trading joint-venture with Vitol-Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)