MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 9
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 9, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks wait on MSCI call, dollar soft

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets narrowly mixed as oil slips

* Oil prices rise on hopes for China stimulus

* Gold retains slight gains on weaker dollar, but US rate outlook weighs

* U.S. and Middle East airlines trade accusations on subsidy claim

* HSBC boss prepares to axe jobs, businesses in strategy refresh

* Most Libyan ports able to operate despite worsening violence

* G7 officials see window of opportunity for Syria deal - sources

* Plunged into uncertainty, Turkey could face early election

* UN: Interim deal to help show any military side of Iran nuclear past

* U.N. envoy to Yemen says talks can end war

* Deputy of former Iranian president Ahmadinejad arrested

* Eight western European companies eye investment in Iran refinery

EGYPT

* Egypt summons U.S. ambassador over Muslim Brotherhood

* Egypt’s central bank to hold rates after inflation pick-up - survey

* Egypt inflation to fall to single digits in 2-3 years - finance minister

* Rights group says Egypt’s Sisi gets wide Western support despite rights abuses

* Egypt’s FIHC tenders to buy soybean oil and sunflower oil -trade

* Egypt’s record local wheat purchases suggest smuggling is rife

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi regulator suspends trading in Mobily shares from Tues

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE may give central bank role in setting monetary policy - governor

* UAE Tabreed shareholders approve $272 mln convertible bonds buyback

QATAR

* Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for concessions to U.S. airlines

* TABLE-Qatar bank credit growth slows to 8.2 pct y/y in April

* Qatar sets May Marine crude OSP at $63.05/bbl

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to table corporate tax bill in 2 years - finance minister

* Kuwait’s oil exports not affected by bad weather- oil company official

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Downgrades Mumtalakat to ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman CPI falls y/y for second straight month in May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
