MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 10

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wallow near 3-mth lows on Greece, Fed anxiety
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts rise as oil rebounds but Saudi dips before MSCI call
* Oil prices rise on U.S. stock draw, increased world demand outlook
* Gold firm on sluggish dollar, US rate view limits gains
* U.S. prepares plan to send several hundred more troops to Iraq - officials
* Islamic Development Bank increases sukuk programme to $25 bln
* Delegates of Libya’s elected parliament to discuss peace plan despite divisions
* Israeli PM wants Arab states to press Palestinians back to peace talks
* HSBC to shed 50,000 jobs in quest for higher payouts
* Syrian rebels capture army base in south-rebels, monitor
* EIA raises 2015 but lowers 2016 oil production forecasts
* Erdogan looms large as Turkey’s AK Party mulls coalition options
* Gulf governments agree on gradual reduction of telecom roaming fees
* Baghdad makes $430 million budget payment to Kurds-finance minister
* GCC countries need to slash public spending - World Bank
* Iran to take legal action if U.S. stops new Mahan Air planes - ISNA
* Lebanon’s c.bank governor says hopes govt can issue more dollar debt this year
* Egypt militants fire rockets toward airport used by multinational peacekeepers - sources
* U.S. State Department will not meet Brotherhood group on Washington visit
* Egypt regulator proposes introducing covered and non-rated bonds
* Egyptian pound stable at official auction and on black market
* Egypt court sentences 11 to death over soccer violence
* Egyptian lender CIB to buy Citi’s Egypt retail business
* Egypt hits ‘complications’ in plan for new administrative capital
* Egypt says signs $4.6 bln development deal with Arabia Group
* Egyptian central bank says met half foreign investors’ dollar backlog
* Egypt says Human Rights Watch report politicised, biased
* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric posts Q1 net profit of $35 mln
* Saudi Arabia keeps July crude supply to Asia steady
* Saudi Arabia summons Iran ambassador after poisoning of Saudis
* Saudi ministry says higher oil output driven by demand
* Saudi’s Yansab trims dividend for H1 2015 to 1 riyal/share
* Fitch: Saudi Sovereign Borrowing Could Spur Corporate Sukuk
* Saudi’s Othaim Malls revives plans for debut riyal sukuk - sources
* Saudi’s Mobily says postpones Tuesday’s annual shareholder meeting
* Saudi Aramco buys gasoil for July to meet summer demand
* RWE talks with Abu Dhabi investor focus on renewables, not stake
* Emirates airline says to submit response soon in Open Skies row
* Dubai’s Access Infra to launch solar plant in Uganda this year
Qatar could turn off tap on mining funding after investment review
* Qatar cuts 2015 GDP growth forecast, sees deficit in 2016
* Qatar buys $1.2 bln HK Electric stake from Li Ka-shing’s firms (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)