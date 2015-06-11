MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall St slide halts, kiwi tumbles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise after oil extends gains

* Oil jumps after U.S. stockpile draw; gasoline at 7-month high

* Gold firm after 3-day rally on sluggish dollar, Greek worries

* Obama orders more troops to Iraq to guide fightback against Islamic State

* Cyberattack targeted Iran nuclear talks venues -Kaspersky Lab

* FIFA shelves bidding for 2026 World Cup, Swiss seize data

* EU leaders push Libya’s warring factions over peace deal

* Iran to slow wheat imports after stockpile boost

* Sovereign wealth funds turn to internal fund management -Invesco

* Loyalist of Algeria’s Bouteflika named chief of ruling coalition party

* African nations sign agreement to unify main trade blocs

* OPEC says oil market oversupply to ease, but raises output again

* Tunisian court annuls confiscation of ousted president’s assets

* Pakistan approves sharia advisory board for Islamic finance

TURKEY

* BBVA considers bid for HSBC’s Brazil, Turkey units - report

* Turkish PM says early election is last option, cautions Erdogan

* Backed into corner, Turkey’s Erdogan shows hints of compromise

* Turkish policeman sentenced to plant trees for gassing “lady in red”

* Thousands flee into Turkey from Syria as Kurds fight Islamic state

* Turkey’s Kurdish party accuses government of inaction over violence

* Turkish growth beats forecast, political turmoil clouds outlook

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 11-20 shipment

* Suicide bomber attacks tourist site in Luxor, four Egyptians wounded

* Egypt’s Pioneers Holding posts first quarter net profit of $32 mln

* Egypt activists say arrests spike ahead of general strike

* Egypt’s annual core, urban inflation rise in May

* CIB says Citi Egypt retail deal includes $140 million worth of assets - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SATORP secures 2 billion Saudi riyal loan

* Cemas takes order worth $550,000 from Saudi Arabia

* Saudi’s Petrorabigh extends repairs on hydrogen unit to June 13

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline sees more opportunities to fly in Europe

* UAE’s Masdar, RWE in talks on green energy projects -source

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi launches $750 mln perpetual Tier 1 bond

* Dubai’s financial free zone aims to triple number of firms by 2024

* Moody’s assigns Baa3/P-3 first time ratings to United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Invest bank P.S.C.

* ADNOC finalises July-June jet fuel term export contract - sources

* Fitch Rates First Gulf Bank P.J.S.C.’s New ECP Programme ‘F1(EXP)’

* Abu Dhabi airport passenger traffic up 15.5 pct in April

* Dubai’s Drake & Scull sets initial price thoughts for perpetual dollar sukuk

KUWAIT

* France nears 1 bln euro Kuwait deal to sell Airbus helicopters

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador over banned Shi‘ite group

* Aluminium Bahrain gets approval for $3.5 bln expansion

* Buyout firm Arcapita sells $640 mln U.S. real estate portfolio

OMAN

* Oman’s United Finance hires KPMG as financial advisor for proposed acquisitions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)