MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall St slide halts, kiwi tumbles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise after oil extends gains
* Oil jumps after U.S. stockpile draw; gasoline at 7-month high
* Gold firm after 3-day rally on sluggish dollar, Greek worries
* Obama orders more troops to Iraq to guide fightback against Islamic State
* Cyberattack targeted Iran nuclear talks venues -Kaspersky Lab
* FIFA shelves bidding for 2026 World Cup, Swiss seize data
* EU leaders push Libya’s warring factions over peace deal
* Iran to slow wheat imports after stockpile boost
* Sovereign wealth funds turn to internal fund management -Invesco
* Loyalist of Algeria’s Bouteflika named chief of ruling coalition party
* African nations sign agreement to unify main trade blocs
* OPEC says oil market oversupply to ease, but raises output again
* Tunisian court annuls confiscation of ousted president’s assets
* Pakistan approves sharia advisory board for Islamic finance
* BBVA considers bid for HSBC’s Brazil, Turkey units - report
* Turkish PM says early election is last option, cautions Erdogan
* Backed into corner, Turkey’s Erdogan shows hints of compromise
* Turkish policeman sentenced to plant trees for gassing “lady in red”
* Thousands flee into Turkey from Syria as Kurds fight Islamic state
* Turkey’s Kurdish party accuses government of inaction over violence
* Turkish growth beats forecast, political turmoil clouds outlook
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for July 11-20 shipment
* Suicide bomber attacks tourist site in Luxor, four Egyptians wounded
* Egypt’s Pioneers Holding posts first quarter net profit of $32 mln
* Egypt activists say arrests spike ahead of general strike
* Egypt’s annual core, urban inflation rise in May
* CIB says Citi Egypt retail deal includes $140 million worth of assets - statement
* Saudi’s SATORP secures 2 billion Saudi riyal loan
* Cemas takes order worth $550,000 from Saudi Arabia
* Saudi’s Petrorabigh extends repairs on hydrogen unit to June 13
* Emirates airline sees more opportunities to fly in Europe
* UAE’s Masdar, RWE in talks on green energy projects -source
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi launches $750 mln perpetual Tier 1 bond
* Dubai’s financial free zone aims to triple number of firms by 2024
* Moody’s assigns Baa3/P-3 first time ratings to United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Invest bank P.S.C.
* ADNOC finalises July-June jet fuel term export contract - sources
* Fitch Rates First Gulf Bank P.J.S.C.’s New ECP Programme ‘F1(EXP)’
* Abu Dhabi airport passenger traffic up 15.5 pct in April
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull sets initial price thoughts for perpetual dollar sukuk
* France nears 1 bln euro Kuwait deal to sell Airbus helicopters
* Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador over banned Shi‘ite group
* Aluminium Bahrain gets approval for $3.5 bln expansion
* Buyout firm Arcapita sells $640 mln U.S. real estate portfolio
* Oman's United Finance hires KPMG as financial advisor for proposed acquisitions