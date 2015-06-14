FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 14
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 14, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop on Greece uncertainty, rate hike anticipation

* Oil down 2nd day, weekly gain cut on Saudi output worry

* Gold flat as dollar offsets weak equities, set for weekly gain

* Iran’s Rouhani aims to limit nuclear inspections, warns of talks delay

* Rival Libya militants fight Islamic State amid suicide bombings

* Nine dead in air raid on area inhabited by Yemeni ex-leader’s relatives

* Over 20 million in war-torn Yemen need humanitarian aid - UNICEF

* Syrian Kurds push deeper into Islamic State stronghold

* Syrian Druze join battle to push back rebels in south

* Militants attack government forces near Iraq’s Baiji refinery

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank keeps benchmark rates unchanged

* Egypt says New Suez Canal to open Aug 6, eyes economic boost

* Egyptian court jails 23 men over killing of Shi‘ite Muslims

* Egypt considers postponing fuel subsidy smart card system - state media

* Egypt opens Rafah crossing into Gaza in sign of easing tensions

* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves to last until early January

* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat

* Proposed Egyptian sovereign investment fund to have starting capital of $655 million

* Tourist sites on alert as militants go for Egypt’s economic lifeline

* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings says Q1 net loss narrows, posts 42.5 pct jump in revenues

* Egypt to issue 1-year T-bill worth $700 mln - cbank statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia ready to raise oil output further to meet demand

* Saudi-based APICORP in talks about possible debut international bond in 2015 -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti opposition figure arrested, sent to serve two-year jail sentence

* Zain’s Iraq unit to list, start trading on Baghdad bourse on June 23 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.