MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 14

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop on Greece uncertainty, rate hike anticipation
* Oil down 2nd day, weekly gain cut on Saudi output worry
* Gold flat as dollar offsets weak equities, set for weekly gain
* Iran’s Rouhani aims to limit nuclear inspections, warns of talks delay
* Rival Libya militants fight Islamic State amid suicide bombings
* Nine dead in air raid on area inhabited by Yemeni ex-leader’s relatives
* Over 20 million in war-torn Yemen need humanitarian aid - UNICEF
* Syrian Kurds push deeper into Islamic State stronghold
* Syrian Druze join battle to push back rebels in south
* Militants attack government forces near Iraq’s Baiji refinery
* Egypt’s central bank keeps benchmark rates unchanged
* Egypt says New Suez Canal to open Aug 6, eyes economic boost
* Egyptian court jails 23 men over killing of Shi‘ite Muslims
* Egypt considers postponing fuel subsidy smart card system - state media
* Egypt opens Rafah crossing into Gaza in sign of easing tensions
* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves to last until early January
* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
* Proposed Egyptian sovereign investment fund to have starting capital of $655 million
* Tourist sites on alert as militants go for Egypt’s economic lifeline
* Egypt’s Qalaa Holdings says Q1 net loss narrows, posts 42.5 pct jump in revenues
* Egypt to issue 1-year T-bill worth $700 mln - cbank statement
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia ready to raise oil output further to meet demand
* Saudi-based APICORP in talks about possible debut international bond in 2015 -sources
* Kuwaiti opposition figure arrested, sent to serve two-year jail sentence
* Zain’s Iraq unit to list, start trading on Baghdad bourse on June 23 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)