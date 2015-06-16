MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 16

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on Greek default fears, Fed meeting awaited
* Oil prices rise as Texas braces for tropical storm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls as foreigners slow to enter newly opened market
* Gold retains gains near $1,185 on safe-haven bids over Greece
* Yemeni al Qaeda leader killed in suspected drone strike-CNN
* UN likely to wait for U.S. Congress before moving on Iran deal -envoys
* Kurdish forces seize most of Islamic State-controlled border town -monitor
* Iran nuclear deal could raise oil output but investment needed -IEA
* As Bashir leaves, South African court calls for his arrest
* Iraq’s telecom regulator scraps $100 mln fine against Kuwait’s Zain
* Iran official to discuss Yemen at OIC talks in Saudi Arabia -Mehr
* Mideast oil powers Saudi Arabia, UAE to cut gasoline imports
* Pakistan’s Sindh province plans debut sukuk
* As political worries weigh, Turkish unemployment rises
* Turkey seeks progress on more focused, inclusive G20 growth plan
* Egypt enters into initial deal for 15 projects worth $10 bln with China - minister
* Egypt issues $728.5 mln in USD denominated t-bills at avg yield of 2.837 pct
* Safran’s Sagem says signs missile contract with Egypt to accompany Rafale deal
* Lebanon’s Bank Audi aims to double Egypt earnings by 2017
* Sikorsky says Saudi Arabia looking at bigger helicopter order
* Saudi bourse readies for flurry of foreign investor licences
* HSBC gets licence to buy Saudi stocks directly, trades on Mon
* Reuters Insider - Saudi Arabia Opens Stock Market To Foreigners
* Alwaleed says Twitter interim CEO Dorsey brings continuity, would back him as CEO
* Saudi Arabian Airlines orders Airbus A330-300s, A320s
* Saudi fund to acquire stake in POSCO building unit for $1.11 bln
* Qatar’s secretive sovereign fund to restructure, say sources
* Reuters Insider - Qatar Airways Is Profitable, Says CEO
* Qatar agrees to buy four more C-17s - Boeing
* Qatar Airways orders 10 Boeing 777-8X jets, four 777F freighters
* Stanford Marine Group unit closes 1.2 bln dirham Islamic loan
* UAE’s NMC Health seals latest buy with $160.6 mln ProVita deal
* UAE oil minister says studying fuel subsidies, report ready soon
* Moody’s concludes review on Kuwait’s Burgan Bank; assigns Counterparty Risk Assessment
* Amnesty urges release of Bahrain opposition leader ahead of verdict (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)