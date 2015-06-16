MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 16

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on Greek default fears, Fed meeting awaited

* Oil prices rise as Texas braces for tropical storm

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls as foreigners slow to enter newly opened market

* Gold retains gains near $1,185 on safe-haven bids over Greece

* Yemeni al Qaeda leader killed in suspected drone strike-CNN

* UN likely to wait for U.S. Congress before moving on Iran deal -envoys

* Kurdish forces seize most of Islamic State-controlled border town -monitor

* Iran nuclear deal could raise oil output but investment needed -IEA

* As Bashir leaves, South African court calls for his arrest

* Iraq’s telecom regulator scraps $100 mln fine against Kuwait’s Zain

* Iran official to discuss Yemen at OIC talks in Saudi Arabia -Mehr

* Mideast oil powers Saudi Arabia, UAE to cut gasoline imports

* Pakistan’s Sindh province plans debut sukuk

TURKEY

* As political worries weigh, Turkish unemployment rises

* Turkey seeks progress on more focused, inclusive G20 growth plan

EGYPT

* Egypt enters into initial deal for 15 projects worth $10 bln with China - minister

* Egypt issues $728.5 mln in USD denominated t-bills at avg yield of 2.837 pct

* Safran’s Sagem says signs missile contract with Egypt to accompany Rafale deal

* Lebanon’s Bank Audi aims to double Egypt earnings by 2017

SAUDI ARABIA

* Sikorsky says Saudi Arabia looking at bigger helicopter order

* Saudi bourse readies for flurry of foreign investor licences

* HSBC gets licence to buy Saudi stocks directly, trades on Mon

* Reuters Insider - Saudi Arabia Opens Stock Market To Foreigners

* Alwaleed says Twitter interim CEO Dorsey brings continuity, would back him as CEO

* Saudi Arabian Airlines orders Airbus A330-300s, A320s

* Saudi fund to acquire stake in POSCO building unit for $1.11 bln

QATAR

* Qatar’s secretive sovereign fund to restructure, say sources

* Reuters Insider - Qatar Airways Is Profitable, Says CEO

* Qatar agrees to buy four more C-17s - Boeing

* Qatar Airways orders 10 Boeing 777-8X jets, four 777F freighters

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Stanford Marine Group unit closes 1.2 bln dirham Islamic loan

* UAE’s NMC Health seals latest buy with $160.6 mln ProVita deal

* UAE oil minister says studying fuel subsidies, report ready soon

KUWAIT

* Moody’s concludes review on Kuwait’s Burgan Bank; assigns Counterparty Risk Assessment

BAHRAIN

* Amnesty urges release of Bahrain opposition leader ahead of verdict