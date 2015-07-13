FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 13
July 13, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies, EU leaders talk Greek compromise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf closes well off highs; Egypt rises in modest turnover

* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal seems likely

* Gold slips with euro with no Greek deal, U.S. rate hike signals

* Euro zone argues into the night with Greece on bailout terms

* Iran, powers nearing nuclear deal, no agreement seen before Monday

* Fighting, air strikes kill at least 45 in Yemen despite truce

* Tunisia sees growth at 1 pct this year - finance minister

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ gets Dubai Islamic finance licence

* Tankers to lift 1.75 mln barrels of crude from two eastern Libyan ports-officials

* Kurdish militants to attack dam sites, saying Turkey violated ceasefire

* Iraq gets first funding to rebuild war-struck regions

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at auction, stronger on parallel market

* Egypt to begin food imports via direct order - supplies ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi’s SAFCO beats estimates despite 6.7 pct Q2 net profit drop

* Saudi’s Mobily names former MTN exec Farroukh as CEO effective July 12

* Saudi’s Mobily names former Mobinil executive as new chief financial officer

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* Abu Dhabi June inflation edges down to 5.0 pct y/y

QATAR

* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate says signs $175 mln loan to refinance debt

* CapitaLand unit in JV with Qatar wealth fund for $600 mln fund

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain arrests opposition leader freed three weeks ago -agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
