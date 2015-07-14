MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-US stock futures down, euro firms as Greek deal gets cautious nod
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rally modestly on Greece; Egypt falls
* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal looks imminent
* Gold drops as focus shifts to possible U.S. rate hike
* Draft deal calls for UN access to all Iran sites -source
* Turkey PM Davutoglu starts coalition talks, defends Erdogan
* Iraq launches offensive to drive Islamic State from biggest province
* Houthi attack sets refinery ablaze in Yemeni city Aden
* OPEC sees more balanced oil market in 2016
* Mobius to step down from Templeton’s £1.9bln EM Investment Trust
* First batch of U.S. F-16 jets arrives in Iraq
* Genel puts exploration on hold, awaits Iraqi Kurdistan payments
* Iran deal would add to oil glut, open door to cement, steel imports
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt’s Emaar Misr H1 net sales grow by 20 percent
* Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Trading offers diesel for July
* Saudi Arabia opens the oil taps, ups June output to record high
* Saudi Cement records 11.8 pct fall in Q2 profit due to lower sales
* Saudi shipper Bahri says Q2 profit doubles on bigger fleet, higher rates
* Saudi appoints housing minister from private sector
* UAE woman executed for killing American teacher
* Dubai developer Deyaar says Q2 net profit rises 37.5 pct
* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles sells stake to Qatari investor
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q2 net profit rises 3.3 pct, misses forecasts
* Spain’s Sacyr consortium wins 415 mln eur Qatar construction contract
* TABLE-Qatar June inflation rises to 1.4 pct year/year
* Kuwait committee to visit London for sovereign fund probe
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows to 4.6 pct y/y in May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)