MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US stock futures down, euro firms as Greek deal gets cautious nod

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rally modestly on Greece; Egypt falls

* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal looks imminent

* Gold drops as focus shifts to possible U.S. rate hike

* Draft deal calls for UN access to all Iran sites -source

* Turkey PM Davutoglu starts coalition talks, defends Erdogan

* Iraq launches offensive to drive Islamic State from biggest province

* Houthi attack sets refinery ablaze in Yemeni city Aden

* OPEC sees more balanced oil market in 2016

* Mobius to step down from Templeton’s £1.9bln EM Investment Trust

* First batch of U.S. F-16 jets arrives in Iraq

* Genel puts exploration on hold, awaits Iraqi Kurdistan payments

* Iran deal would add to oil glut, open door to cement, steel imports

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment

* Egypt’s Emaar Misr H1 net sales grow by 20 percent

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Trading offers diesel for July

* Saudi Arabia opens the oil taps, ups June output to record high

* Saudi Cement records 11.8 pct fall in Q2 profit due to lower sales

* Saudi shipper Bahri says Q2 profit doubles on bigger fleet, higher rates

* Saudi appoints housing minister from private sector

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE woman executed for killing American teacher

* Dubai developer Deyaar says Q2 net profit rises 37.5 pct

QATAR

* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles sells stake to Qatari investor

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q2 net profit rises 3.3 pct, misses forecasts

* Spain’s Sacyr consortium wins 415 mln eur Qatar construction contract

* TABLE-Qatar June inflation rises to 1.4 pct year/year

KUWAIT

* Kuwait committee to visit London for sovereign fund probe

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows to 4.6 pct y/y in May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)