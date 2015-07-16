MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 16

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mostly higher after Greek vote, dollar up after Yellen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up ahead of Eid holidays
* Oil prices rise after U.S. stock draw, high refinery demand
* Gold holds near 4-month low as U.S. rate hike looms
* Rice: Iran cannot avoid inspections of suspicious sites
* Obama: Iran deal is only alternative to more Mideast war
* Saudi-backed Yemen forces take Aden port from Houthis - residents
* Iran c.bank signals no big rial appreciation after nuclear deal
* Carmakers vie for pole position in post-sanctions Iran
* How to spend $100 bln? Policy headaches loom for Iran
* Gulf carriers impact to be minimal from U.S. Ex-Im shutdown
* Tunisia gets $230 million World Bank loan to link interior, cities
* Iran’s NIOC ordered to raise output from all oilfields -newspaper
* Iran’s oil return a game changer for OPEC, but not for now
* Demand grows for Islamic finance body IILM sukuk
* Turkey’s Garanti Bank raises $190 million via securitisation
* Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler decides to issue bonds up to 2.5 bln lira
* Turkey’s Finansbank says still aims to hold share offering
* Early election in Turkey would prolong economic risk - finance minister
* Turkish end-2015 CPI seen at 7.71 pct - central bank survey
* Turkish Airlines seeks up to $3 bln in loans for aircraft financing
* Turkey opens Aliaga, Bursa power plant privatisation tenders - Official Gazette
* Egypt reverses decision to halt cotton imports - cabinet
* Egyptian terrorism bill a “deadly blow to human rights” -Amnesty
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue falls to $431.6 mln in June-govt website
* Bedouins drawn into Egypt’s Islamist fight
* Moody’s raises Egypt’s banking system outlook to stable from negative
* Egypt strategic wheat reserves to last until mid-February - supplies ministry
* Saudi transport plans in focus as Talgo says train contract scrapped
* Saudi’s Jarir board proposes Q2 div of 1.46 riyals/share
* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct, trails estimates
* Saudi media attack Iran deal as assault on Arab interests
* Arab National Bank wins approval for 2 bln riyal sukuk
* Zain Saudi Q2 net loss narrows on improved operations
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co cuts Q2 loss as feedstock prices ease
* Gaussin announces 0.6 mln euros deal in Dubai ALGAU.PA
* Chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank resigns
* Dubai’s Mashreq Q2 net profit climbs 11 pct
* ABB says to provide power, automation solutions for UAE oilfields
* Dubai’s ENBD profit up on rising income fees, easing debt woes
* Emirates to resume flights to Arbil in northern Iraq
* Kuwait seeks death for 11 mosque bombing suspects - newspaper
* TomTom launches traffic service in Kuwait
* Oman central bank rejects Bank Muscat’s $1.3 bln sukuk plan -source
* TABLE-Oman May bank lending growth eases to 9.6 pct y/y
* Man blows self up planting bomb in Bahrain - ministry
* Man blows self up planting bomb in Bahrain - ministry

* Bahrain hits back at U.S. human rights criticism