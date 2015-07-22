FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 22
July 22, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt in shadow of Wall Street’s earnings woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets up but Dubai slips near chart barrier

* Oil prices fall as industry data shows U.S. crude stocks rising

* Gold languishes near 5-year low as more downside seen

* Dozens killed in tribal clashes in biggest city in southern Libya

* Iraqis launch offensive near Anbar base as blasts kill 32

* U.S. imposes sanctions on Hezbollah officials for Syria support

* Britain eyes business opportunities in wake of Iran nuclear deal

* U.N. ship brings food aid to Yemen’s Aden as fighting rages

* U.S. “disturbed” by Iranian leader’s criticism after deal

* French hard line on Iran won’t hurt trade, Fabius says before Tehran trip

* Iran makes first big grains purchases in months -traders

* Saudi-backed fighters battle to extend gains in Yemen’s Aden

TURKEY

* Turkey denies turning blind eye to Islamic State as bombing stokes anger

* Turkey faces ‘50-50 chance’ of snap election -senior AKP member

* Post Iran deal, Israel looks to improve ties with Turkey

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 tonnes Russian wheat

* Egyptian pound steady at auction, stronger at exchange bureaus

* Egypt’s Suez Cement Q2 net profit tumbles 57 pct yr/yr

SAUDI ARABIA

* MEDIA-Goldman Sachs said to apply for Saudi stock trade license- Bloomberg

* Saudi Arabia considers its own nuclear options after Iran deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct, beats estimates

* UAE June inflation edges down to 4.2 pct y/y

* UAE’s NMC Health to invest in Saudi, Qatar for Gulf expansion

KUWAIT

* Kuwait ups Al Zour refinery budget to 4.871 billion dinars - Kuna

* Global growth to boost oil prices -Kuwait oil minister quoted

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q2 net profit rises 23 pct, beasts estimates

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman Q2 net profit rises 16.2 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

