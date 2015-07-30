FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 30
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar up on Fed’s economic optimism

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt rebounds; UAE’s Etisalat tumbles

* Oil climbs on big U.S. stock draw; strong dollar caps gains

* Gold flirts with 5-1/2-year low as dollar lifts on Sept Fed hike view

* Top U.S. general says Iran deal lowers near-term atomic arms risk

* Fabius, visiting Tehran, invites Rouhani to France

* U.N. mediator proposes Syria working groups on roadmap to peace

* Iraq condemns Turkish strikes on PKK as “assault on sovereignty”

* Turkey formally approves opening air bases to U.S.-led coalition

* Gas flow to Turkey from Iran likely to resume on Sunday - official

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB Q2 net profit up 23 percent year-on-year

* Egypt says finishes work on New Suez Canal

* Egypt defends Syria’s territorial unity after Turkey moves against IS

* Egypt’s tourism revenue up 3.1 pct year/year in first half

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. approves possible sale of $5.4 billion in missiles to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer - CNBC ,citing DJ

* Saudi Telecom Q2 net profit falls 8.7 pct, misses estimates

* Saudi CMA lifts suspension on Middle East Paper Co shares

* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $365/tonne -statement

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct on higher sales

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank NBAD sees government deposit outflow easing after $10 bln H1 exit

* Gulf Arab power UAE chides EU over opening to Iran

* UAE credit growth expected to be nearly flat in 2015 -Mashreq CEO

* Dubai’s ENOC plans regional expansion after fuel deregulation

* Dubai home sales plunge after officials move to ease volatility

* Dubai Investments Q2 net profit dropped 58.6 pct

* Dubai regulator fines Arqaam over money laundering rules

* Dubai Islamic Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2015

* Dubai airport traffic rises 16.7 pct y/y in June

* Dubai courier Aramex eyes acquisitions, Q2 profit rises

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo 2nd-qtr net profit falls 39 pct on Iraq, forex

* Pakistan to sign 15 year deal to import gas from Qatar - official

* India’s IndiGo Airlines says not in talks with Qatar Airways for stake sale

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain Q2 net profit falls 33 pct

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income doubles

* Bahrain sees “foreign” link in attack, Iran denies role (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.