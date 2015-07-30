MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 30

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar up on Fed’s economic optimism
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt rebounds; UAE’s Etisalat tumbles
* Oil climbs on big U.S. stock draw; strong dollar caps gains
* Gold flirts with 5-1/2-year low as dollar lifts on Sept Fed hike view
* Top U.S. general says Iran deal lowers near-term atomic arms risk
* Fabius, visiting Tehran, invites Rouhani to France
* U.N. mediator proposes Syria working groups on roadmap to peace
* Iraq condemns Turkish strikes on PKK as “assault on sovereignty”
* Turkey formally approves opening air bases to U.S.-led coalition
* Gas flow to Turkey from Iran likely to resume on Sunday - official
* Egypt’s CIB Q2 net profit up 23 percent year-on-year
* Egypt says finishes work on New Suez Canal
* Egypt defends Syria’s territorial unity after Turkey moves against IS
* Egypt’s tourism revenue up 3.1 pct year/year in first half
* U.S. approves possible sale of $5.4 billion in missiles to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia to reduce oil production after summer - CNBC ,citing DJ
* Saudi Telecom Q2 net profit falls 8.7 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi CMA lifts suspension on Middle East Paper Co shares
* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $365/tonne -statement
* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit up 8.8 pct on higher sales
* UAE bank NBAD sees government deposit outflow easing after $10 bln H1 exit
* Gulf Arab power UAE chides EU over opening to Iran
* UAE credit growth expected to be nearly flat in 2015 -Mashreq CEO
* Dubai’s ENOC plans regional expansion after fuel deregulation
* Dubai home sales plunge after officials move to ease volatility
* Dubai Investments Q2 net profit dropped 58.6 pct
* Dubai regulator fines Arqaam over money laundering rules
* Dubai Islamic Bank targets 20 pct loan growth in 2015
* Dubai airport traffic rises 16.7 pct y/y in June
* Dubai courier Aramex eyes acquisitions, Q2 profit rises
* Qatar’s Ooredoo 2nd-qtr net profit falls 39 pct on Iraq, forex
* Pakistan to sign 15 year deal to import gas from Qatar - official
* India’s IndiGo Airlines says not in talks with Qatar Airways for stake sale
* Kuwait’s Zain Q2 net profit falls 33 pct
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income doubles
* Bahrain sees “foreign” link in attack, Iran denies role (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)