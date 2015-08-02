MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 2

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. labor data weigh on dollar, Treasury yields
* Oil drops for 5th week; US crude in biggest monthly fall since 2008
* OPEC oil output hits new high in market share push
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Telecoms weigh on Gulf markets after poor Q2 results
* Gold rises after U.S. data, set for biggest monthly drop in 2 years
* Kurdish militia in Syria accuses Turkey of “provocative” attacks
* Al Qaeda in Syria says detains U.S.-trained rebels
* Iraq’s Barzani condemns Turkish bombing he says killed civilians
* Iraq’s southern oil exports hit record 3.064 mln bpd in July
* Iran’s parliament has no power over nuclear deal, top negotiator says
* Yemeni vice president arrives in Aden, fighting continues in country
* Houthis lose ground in Yemen’s south, Saudi targets shelled
* Palestinian toddler killed in West Bank; Jewish arsonists suspected
* Tunisia extends state of emergency for two more months - presidency
* Egypt central bank keeps benchmark rates unchanged - statement
* Egypt says over half of summit promises turned into projects -planning minister
* Egypt extends for 6 months military mandate in Gulf, Red Sea
* Egypt expects to import 7.79 mln tonnes of LNG this fiscal year
* U.S. to deliver eight F-16 aircraft to Egypt
* Egypt money supply up 16.4 pct in June -central bank
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and in exchange bureaus
* Saudi’s Mobily restates profits over last 27 months, cutting $470 mln
* Abu Dhabi, Dubai exchanges explore possibility of stock futures
* Zain’s Sudan unit says spending $200 mln on mobile network expansion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)