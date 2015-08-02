FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 2
August 2, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. labor data weigh on dollar, Treasury yields

* Oil drops for 5th week; US crude in biggest monthly fall since 2008

* OPEC oil output hits new high in market share push

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Telecoms weigh on Gulf markets after poor Q2 results

* Gold rises after U.S. data, set for biggest monthly drop in 2 years

* Kurdish militia in Syria accuses Turkey of “provocative” attacks

* Al Qaeda in Syria says detains U.S.-trained rebels

* Iraq’s Barzani condemns Turkish bombing he says killed civilians

* Iraq’s southern oil exports hit record 3.064 mln bpd in July

* Iran’s parliament has no power over nuclear deal, top negotiator says

* Yemeni vice president arrives in Aden, fighting continues in country

* Houthis lose ground in Yemen’s south, Saudi targets shelled

* Palestinian toddler killed in West Bank; Jewish arsonists suspected

* Tunisia extends state of emergency for two more months - presidency

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank keeps benchmark rates unchanged - statement

* Egypt says over half of summit promises turned into projects -planning minister

* Egypt extends for 6 months military mandate in Gulf, Red Sea

* Egypt expects to import 7.79 mln tonnes of LNG this fiscal year

* U.S. to deliver eight F-16 aircraft to Egypt

* Egypt money supply up 16.4 pct in June -central bank

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and in exchange bureaus

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Mobily restates profits over last 27 months, cutting $470 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi, Dubai exchanges explore possibility of stock futures

KUWAIT

* Zain’s Sudan unit says spending $200 mln on mobile network expansion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
