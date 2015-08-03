FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 3
#Intel
August 3, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2015 lows on China economy worry, dollar strong

* Oil hit multi-month lows on record OPEC output

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles on oil, earnings; other markets also weak

* Gold extends weakness after worst month in 2 years

* Kerry says United States, Egypt return to “stronger base” in ties

* U.S. to defend Syrian rebels with airpower, including from Assad

* Israeli teen dies of injuries from stabbing at Gay Pride parade

* Israel to detain Jewish militant suspects without trial - officials

* Three Turkish soldiers killed as PKK steps up attacks

* UAE to try 41 on charges of creating “terrorist” group

* Five killed in clashes near oil port in eastern Libya -medics

* Saudi killed in shelling from Yemen -news agency

* Yemen Houthi boss tells men to fight on, dismisses loss of Aden

* Iran plans to buy 80-90 Boeing, Airbus planes a year, post sanctions

* Algeria boosts oil output by 32,000 bpd with two new fields

* U.S. Democrats see “fire wall” holding to preserve Iran deal

* Israel needs tax boost, not just spending cuts -central bank chief

* Dubai crude July average falls to 4-month low of $56.168/bbl-traders

EGYPT

* Egypt postpones verdict in retrial of Al Jazeera journalists to Aug. 29

* Egypt’s Emaar Misr says two senior executives quit the property developer

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and in exchange bureaus

* Kerry says Iran deal will make Egypt, region, safer

* Egypt FM says discussed human rights, democracy with Kerry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi drops 3.2 pct in sell-off on weak oil, Q2 earnings

* Saudi central bank curbs credit card cash withdrawals -source

* Saudi Mobily swings to Q2 net loss due to Zain dispute

* Saudi regulator says Mobily’s shares to resume trading on Aug 3

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q2 profit rises 13 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q2 net profit rises 16 pct

* ENOC secures support for Dragon Oil takeover with improved offer

KUWAIT

* Viva Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 8 pct

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman swings to $3.9 bln budget deficit in Jan-May

JORDAN

* Jordan’s Housing Bank H1 net profit almost flat at $86.9 mln

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
