MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 3

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2015 lows on China economy worry, dollar strong
* Oil hit multi-month lows on record OPEC output
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles on oil, earnings; other markets also weak
* Gold extends weakness after worst month in 2 years
* Kerry says United States, Egypt return to “stronger base” in ties
* U.S. to defend Syrian rebels with airpower, including from Assad
* Israeli teen dies of injuries from stabbing at Gay Pride parade
* Israel to detain Jewish militant suspects without trial - officials
* Three Turkish soldiers killed as PKK steps up attacks
* UAE to try 41 on charges of creating “terrorist” group
* Five killed in clashes near oil port in eastern Libya -medics
* Saudi killed in shelling from Yemen -news agency
* Yemen Houthi boss tells men to fight on, dismisses loss of Aden
* Iran plans to buy 80-90 Boeing, Airbus planes a year, post sanctions
* Algeria boosts oil output by 32,000 bpd with two new fields
* U.S. Democrats see “fire wall” holding to preserve Iran deal
* Israel needs tax boost, not just spending cuts -central bank chief
* Dubai crude July average falls to 4-month low of $56.168/bbl-traders
* Egypt postpones verdict in retrial of Al Jazeera journalists to Aug. 29
* Egypt’s Emaar Misr says two senior executives quit the property developer
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and in exchange bureaus
* Kerry says Iran deal will make Egypt, region, safer
* Egypt FM says discussed human rights, democracy with Kerry
* Saudi drops 3.2 pct in sell-off on weak oil, Q2 earnings
* Saudi central bank curbs credit card cash withdrawals -source
* Saudi Mobily swings to Q2 net loss due to Zain dispute
* Saudi regulator says Mobily’s shares to resume trading on Aug 3
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q2 profit rises 13 pct
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties Q2 net profit rises 16 pct
* ENOC secures support for Dragon Oil takeover with improved offer
* Viva Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 8 pct
* TABLE-Oman swings to $3.9 bln budget deficit in Jan-May
* Jordan’s Housing Bank H1 net profit almost flat at $86.9 mln
