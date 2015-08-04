MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 4

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, oil stabilizes after rout
* Oil prices edge up after 5 pct fall, but outlook weak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up after sell-off; Egypt soft
* Gold closes in on 5-1/2-year low as US rate worries weigh
* New U.S. airline group backs Gulf carriers in Open Skies dispute
* U.S. adds companies, individuals to Syria sanctions list
* Container shipper CMA CGM to resume service to Iran
* Kerry hopes for better Iran conduct after deal but it “may not happen”
* Kurdistan says to share oil sales revenue with producers
* Iranian censors act against critics of nuclear deal -ISNA
* Qatar says Gulf Arabs confident region safer with Iran deal
* Pro-Hadi fighters, Houthis recapture Yemen’s largest military base
* Sabotaged Iraq-Turkey pipeline to resume on Tuesday - energy officials
* Tunisian firms prepare to issue Islamic bonds
* Syrian jet crashes into market in rebel-held area, 27 killed
* Iran resumes gas flows to Turkey - Shana
* Egypt to cut oil debt in August, repay rest by end-2016: minister
* Egypt awards five oil and gas concessions worth $100 mln
* Emaar Misr’s IPO buyback offer heavily oversubscribed
* BW Gas to provide Egypt with floating LNG terminal -EGAS
* Saudi fiscal health may mean less resistance oil weakness-consultant
* Saudi’s Mobily shares hit 6-year low after earnings restatement, Q2 loss
* Saudis to raise Sept oil price, but wary of losing market share
* Creditors of Dubai’s Drydocks World select Moelis as adviser
* Industries Qatar Q2 profit rises 20 pct, H1 profit slips
* Oman boosts oil production to record high in June (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)