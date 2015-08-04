FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 4
#Intel
August 4, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, oil stabilizes after rout

* Oil prices edge up after 5 pct fall, but outlook weak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up after sell-off; Egypt soft

* Gold closes in on 5-1/2-year low as US rate worries weigh

* New U.S. airline group backs Gulf carriers in Open Skies dispute

* U.S. adds companies, individuals to Syria sanctions list

* Container shipper CMA CGM to resume service to Iran

* Kerry hopes for better Iran conduct after deal but it “may not happen”

* Kurdistan says to share oil sales revenue with producers

* Iranian censors act against critics of nuclear deal -ISNA

* Qatar says Gulf Arabs confident region safer with Iran deal

* Pro-Hadi fighters, Houthis recapture Yemen’s largest military base

* Sabotaged Iraq-Turkey pipeline to resume on Tuesday - energy officials

* Tunisian firms prepare to issue Islamic bonds

* Syrian jet crashes into market in rebel-held area, 27 killed

* Iran resumes gas flows to Turkey - Shana

EGYPT

* Egypt to cut oil debt in August, repay rest by end-2016: minister

* Egypt awards five oil and gas concessions worth $100 mln

* Emaar Misr’s IPO buyback offer heavily oversubscribed

* BW Gas to provide Egypt with floating LNG terminal -EGAS

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi fiscal health may mean less resistance oil weakness-consultant

* Saudi’s Mobily shares hit 6-year low after earnings restatement, Q2 loss

* Saudis to raise Sept oil price, but wary of losing market share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Creditors of Dubai’s Drydocks World select Moelis as adviser

QATAR

* Industries Qatar Q2 profit rises 20 pct, H1 profit slips

OMAN

* Oman boosts oil production to record high in June (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
