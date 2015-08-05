MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 5

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields up on Fed rate risk

* Brent inches up above $50 ahead of US oil stocks data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall after oil tumbles

* Gold stuck near multi-year low as Fed’s Lockhart supports Sept rate hike

* In blow, U.S.-trained Syrian rebels captured by al Qaeda wing

* U.S. House to vote on Iran deal disapproval resolution

* Power shortages shut production at Libya’s biggest steel firm

* Anti-Houthi fighters score more gains in south Yemen

* Iraqi Kurdistan July oil exports average 516,745 barrels per day

* Italian minister visits Iran seeking better ties

* Oil price unlikely to recover as Saudi refining hits market

* Israel’s Netanyahu tells cabinet to back budget or risk government collapse

* India’s July Iran oil imports edge up from a year ago

TURKEY

* Turkish jets hit PKK targets, soldiers killed in southeast

* Turkish nationalists could back AK minority govt in return for November poll

* Turkish lira’s real effective forex rate rises to 99.55 in July

* Albaraka Turk mandates banks for murabaha syndication with initial amount of $400 mln

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Sept. 11-20 shipment

* Egypt’s FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade

* Emaar Misr says Alabbar now non-executive chairman - bourse filing

* National Bank of Egypt postpones bond issue, to repay $600 mln-CEO

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus

* Emaar Misr says H1 net profit up 283 pct to $66.7 mln

* Egypt’s business activity falls in July as production drops -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi July non-oil business growth recovers from record low - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE savings from fuel price reform to swell in coming years -IMF

* Flydubai to begin flights from Dubai’s new airport

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar extends its earnings boom as Q2 profit rises 18 pct

* UAE July non-oil business growth rebounds from 22-month low

QATAR

* Qatar’s Gulf International Services Q2 profit down 9 pct GISS.QA

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s Assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to two Wholesale Banks in Bahrain

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q2 net profit rises 4.2 pct

* Investcorp hires corporate investment head in North America (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)