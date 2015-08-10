MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 10

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 1-1/2 year lows on China data; dlr steady
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil, Saudi rebounds
* Brent, U.S. crude fall on oversupply, poor China data
* Gold stalls as US jobs data keeps door open to Sept Fed hike
* Firms linked to Revolutionary Guards to win sanctions relief under Iran deal
* Iraq’s Abadi proposes clear-out of top government posts
* Tankers to load 2 mln barrels of oil in eastern Libya - officials
* Delta Air Lines shrinks Dubai service, points to Gulf carrier growth
* Islamic State kills 37 rival insurgents in Syria’s Aleppo province - monitor
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus
* Two police officers killed in Egypt’s Suez, Sinai
* Saudi Arabia plans up to 20 bln riyal sovereign bond sale Monday - sources
* Saudi data suggest budget squeeze may be several years away
* Russia, Saudi foreign ministers to talk energy markets, Syria on Tuesday
* Saudi crown prince calls for vigilance after Islamic State bombing
* Saudi Arabia keeps Sept crude supply to Asia steady - sources
* Dubai’s Union Properties Q2 net profit falls 96 percent
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan signs $494 mln deal to finance state logistics project
* Qatar’s Doha Bank says backing loan for 2.2 bln riyal reservoirs scheme
* Bahrain’s Batelco appoints new CEO of its domestic operations
* Bahraini bank Al Baraka says Q2 net profit rises 2.3 pct
* Bahrain lifts brief ban on opposition paper - agency
* Oman’s Renaissance seeks to repurchase outstanding convertibles from late-Aug (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)