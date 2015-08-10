MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 10

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 1-1/2 year lows on China data; dlr steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil, Saudi rebounds

* Brent, U.S. crude fall on oversupply, poor China data

* Gold stalls as US jobs data keeps door open to Sept Fed hike

* Firms linked to Revolutionary Guards to win sanctions relief under Iran deal

* Iraq’s Abadi proposes clear-out of top government posts

* Tankers to load 2 mln barrels of oil in eastern Libya - officials

* Delta Air Lines shrinks Dubai service, points to Gulf carrier growth

* Islamic State kills 37 rival insurgents in Syria’s Aleppo province - monitor

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus

* Two police officers killed in Egypt’s Suez, Sinai

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia plans up to 20 bln riyal sovereign bond sale Monday - sources

* Saudi data suggest budget squeeze may be several years away

* Russia, Saudi foreign ministers to talk energy markets, Syria on Tuesday

* Saudi crown prince calls for vigilance after Islamic State bombing

* Saudi Arabia keeps Sept crude supply to Asia steady - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Union Properties Q2 net profit falls 96 percent

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan signs $494 mln deal to finance state logistics project

* Qatar’s Doha Bank says backing loan for 2.2 bln riyal reservoirs scheme

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco appoints new CEO of its domestic operations

* Bahraini bank Al Baraka says Q2 net profit rises 2.3 pct

* Bahrain lifts brief ban on opposition paper - agency

OMAN

* Oman’s Renaissance seeks to repurchase outstanding convertibles from late-Aug (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)