MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 11

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar up as China devalues yuan
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil edges up
* Weak fundamentals pull down oil prices after short-lived rally
* Gold near 3-week high amid doubts on Sept Fed hike
* Iraqi deputy PM resigns, faces corruption investigation
* Turkey’s AKP to decide on possible CHP coalition this week -officials
* Islamic State claims Iraq car bombs that kill nearly 60
* Algeria launches tax amnesty to improve battered public finances
* Shadow of Israel’s pullout from Gaza hangs heavy 10 years on
* Anti-Houthi fighters seize districts in central Yemen
* Prospects dwindle for Kurdistan Eurobond debut
* Libya’s El Feel, El Sharara oilfields remain closed
* OPEC has no plan for special meeting on oil drop-delegates
* Verdict in Iran’s trial of US journalist Rezaian likely within week -lawyer
* Telecom Egypt’s Q2 net profit rises to $48.3 million
* Egyptian inflation drops as effect of subsidy cuts wears off
* Bomb explodes near Cairo court, wounds three policemen
* Egypt’s GB Auto 2nd-qtr profit falls on soft markets, currency
* Saudi Arabia’s market regulator fines Al Tayyer Travel Group
* Saudi’s Sipchem to shut methanol plant for maintenance in Q4
* Saudi’s Othaim Malls targets up to 1 bln riyal debut sukuk issue - sources
* Saudi Arabia buys 505,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender - GSFMO
* Dubai Properties Group appoints new CEO
* Etisalat, Africa’s IHS in Nigeria tower sale/leaseback deal
* Kuwait raises Sept crude price, widest discount vs Saudi in 3 months
* Saudi, Oman power companies said refinancing $2.1 bln debt- Bloomberg
Compiled by Dubai newsroom