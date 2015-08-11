MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 11

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar up as China devalues yuan

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil edges up

* Weak fundamentals pull down oil prices after short-lived rally

* Gold near 3-week high amid doubts on Sept Fed hike

* Iraqi deputy PM resigns, faces corruption investigation

* Turkey’s AKP to decide on possible CHP coalition this week -officials

* Islamic State claims Iraq car bombs that kill nearly 60

* Algeria launches tax amnesty to improve battered public finances

* Shadow of Israel’s pullout from Gaza hangs heavy 10 years on

* Anti-Houthi fighters seize districts in central Yemen

* Prospects dwindle for Kurdistan Eurobond debut

* Libya’s El Feel, El Sharara oilfields remain closed

* OPEC has no plan for special meeting on oil drop-delegates

* Verdict in Iran’s trial of US journalist Rezaian likely within week -lawyer

EGYPT

* Telecom Egypt’s Q2 net profit rises to $48.3 million

* Egyptian inflation drops as effect of subsidy cuts wears off

* Bomb explodes near Cairo court, wounds three policemen

* Egypt’s GB Auto 2nd-qtr profit falls on soft markets, currency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s market regulator fines Al Tayyer Travel Group

* Saudi’s Sipchem to shut methanol plant for maintenance in Q4

* Saudi’s Othaim Malls targets up to 1 bln riyal debut sukuk issue - sources

* Saudi Arabia buys 505,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender - GSFMO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Properties Group appoints new CEO

* Etisalat, Africa’s IHS in Nigeria tower sale/leaseback deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Sept crude price, widest discount vs Saudi in 3 months

OMAN

* Saudi, Oman power companies said refinancing $2.1 bln debt- Bloomberg