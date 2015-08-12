MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 12

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Risky assets reel as China allows yuan to fall for second day

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as banks rise, oil prices retreat

* Oil prices drop as China allows yuan to fall

* Gold holds near 3-week top as weaker yuan hits equities

* Saudi Arabia sells 20 bln riyal sovereign bond, plans more

* No automatic return of sanctions if Iran breaks arms embargo -Kerry

* Libyan PM Thinni says on TV he will resign but spokesman says he stays

* To avoid losses, Syrian army retreats in key region: army source

* OPEC says cheap oil taking longer to subdue rival suppliers

* Turkish air strikes hit 17 Kurdish militant targets, military says

* Yemen refugees return to ruined Aden with mix of hope and grief

* Egypt military court sentences 253 to life in prison in absentia -MENA

* U.S. urges caution in setting large bond for Palestinian Authority

* Palestinian vigilantes patrol villages amid fear of more arson attacks

* Iraqi parliament approves Abadi’s reform package

* President Sisi establishes economic zone around Egypt’s Suez Canal -MENA

* Emirates Airline rejects Delta’s criticism of overcapacity on Dubai-US routes

* Yemen “crumbling” from war, sieges causing starvation -aid groups

* Russia, Saudis fail in talks to agree on fate of Syria’s Assad

EGYPT

* Egypt’s cotton U-turn highlights wider policymaking problems

* Egypt’s Beltone joins NASDAQ Dubai as market maker

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaux

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi lender SABB plans dollar-denominated bond - sources

* Saudi riyal falls in forwards market as bond issue hits liquidity

* Saudi crown prince tours Berlusconi’s villa, no offer yet -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s biggest bank NBAD to act as securities lending & borrowing agent

QATAR

* Soccer-Qatar to decide on World Cup stadiums by year-end - official

* Qatar utility says to build $2.75 bln power and water plant

KUWAIT

* Kuwait M1 money supply shrinks y/y, first time since 2009

* Kuwait raises Sept crude price, widest discount vs Saudi in 3 months

OMAN

* Oman’s Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water explores loan refinancing