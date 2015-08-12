MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 12

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Risky assets reel as China allows yuan to fall for second day
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as banks rise, oil prices retreat
* Oil prices drop as China allows yuan to fall
* Gold holds near 3-week top as weaker yuan hits equities
* Saudi Arabia sells 20 bln riyal sovereign bond, plans more
* No automatic return of sanctions if Iran breaks arms embargo -Kerry
* Libyan PM Thinni says on TV he will resign but spokesman says he stays
* To avoid losses, Syrian army retreats in key region: army source
* OPEC says cheap oil taking longer to subdue rival suppliers
* Turkish air strikes hit 17 Kurdish militant targets, military says
* Yemen refugees return to ruined Aden with mix of hope and grief
* Egypt military court sentences 253 to life in prison in absentia -MENA
* U.S. urges caution in setting large bond for Palestinian Authority
* Palestinian vigilantes patrol villages amid fear of more arson attacks
* Iraqi parliament approves Abadi’s reform package
* President Sisi establishes economic zone around Egypt’s Suez Canal -MENA
* Emirates Airline rejects Delta’s criticism of overcapacity on Dubai-US routes
* Yemen “crumbling” from war, sieges causing starvation -aid groups
* Russia, Saudis fail in talks to agree on fate of Syria’s Assad
* Egypt’s cotton U-turn highlights wider policymaking problems
* Egypt’s Beltone joins NASDAQ Dubai as market maker
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaux
* Saudi lender SABB plans dollar-denominated bond - sources
* Saudi riyal falls in forwards market as bond issue hits liquidity
* Saudi crown prince tours Berlusconi’s villa, no offer yet -source
* UAE’s biggest bank NBAD to act as securities lending & borrowing agent
* Soccer-Qatar to decide on World Cup stadiums by year-end - official
* Qatar utility says to build $2.75 bln power and water plant
* Kuwait M1 money supply shrinks y/y, first time since 2009
* Kuwait raises Sept crude price, widest discount vs Saudi in 3 months
* Oman’s Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water explores loan refinancing
