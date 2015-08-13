MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain on hopes China slowing yuan descent

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses fall as China pressures oil and equities

* Oil prices steady after U.S. stock draw, but China outlook drags

* Gold slips on dollar, but stays near 3-week top on Fed doubts

* U.S. begins air strikes against Islamic State from Turkish base

* Iraq PM sacks cabinet officials, says reform drive under threat

* Heavy clashes in Libya undermine UN peace talks

* Switzerland lifts sanctions against Iran

* Iran reassures India over development rights of gas field

* IAEA to discuss its role, money needs under Iran deal on Aug. 25

* Turkey, Iran help broker rare truce in Syria

* Sudan says received $1 bln in deposits from Saudi Arabia over past two months

* Iran oil output could jump sharply post-sanctions - IEA

* EMERGING MARKETS-Central banks wade in as forex losses spiral

EGYPT

* Export Summary-Egypt seeks wheat; buys soyoil, sunoil

* Egypt frees pro-Mursi politician after two years pre-trial detention

* Islamic State’s Egyptian ally says it beheads Croat - SITE

* Heatwave in Egypt kills at least 61 - health ministry

* EFG Hermes second-quarter underlying net up 38 pct

* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa first-half profit rises 12 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jump to 12-yr high on liquidity concerns

* ABB wins $150 mln order for Saudi Arabian substations

* Former Saudi official presses for change in managing oil wealth

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide to open 4 new hotels in Dubai

* UAE’s TAQA close to signing $3.1 bln loan - sources

* Dubai’s Amlak Finance Q2 net profit slumps 87 pct

* UAE family conglomerate Al Jaber hires Khannak as CFO - sources

* Dubai’s Drake & Scull Q2 profit falls 60 pct

QATAR

* Qatari investment sparks shareholder row at Spain’s Corte Ingles

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House plans to sell stake in Nafais Holding

* Saipem consortium awarded $1.57 bln contract for Kuwait refinery work

* Kuwait’s Americana Q2 profit tumbles 46.2 pct on Ramadan, higher costs

* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank names Hoffman-Smith as CFO - statement

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to try opposition figure for incitement to topple government (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)