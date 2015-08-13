MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain on hopes China slowing yuan descent
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses fall as China pressures oil and equities
* Oil prices steady after U.S. stock draw, but China outlook drags
* Gold slips on dollar, but stays near 3-week top on Fed doubts
* U.S. begins air strikes against Islamic State from Turkish base
* Iraq PM sacks cabinet officials, says reform drive under threat
* Heavy clashes in Libya undermine UN peace talks
* Switzerland lifts sanctions against Iran
* Iran reassures India over development rights of gas field
* IAEA to discuss its role, money needs under Iran deal on Aug. 25
* Turkey, Iran help broker rare truce in Syria
* Sudan says received $1 bln in deposits from Saudi Arabia over past two months
* Iran oil output could jump sharply post-sanctions - IEA
* EMERGING MARKETS-Central banks wade in as forex losses spiral
* Export Summary-Egypt seeks wheat; buys soyoil, sunoil
* Egypt frees pro-Mursi politician after two years pre-trial detention
* Islamic State’s Egyptian ally says it beheads Croat - SITE
* Heatwave in Egypt kills at least 61 - health ministry
* EFG Hermes second-quarter underlying net up 38 pct
* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa first-half profit rises 12 pct
* Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jump to 12-yr high on liquidity concerns
* ABB wins $150 mln order for Saudi Arabian substations
* Former Saudi official presses for change in managing oil wealth
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide to open 4 new hotels in Dubai
* UAE’s TAQA close to signing $3.1 bln loan - sources
* Dubai’s Amlak Finance Q2 net profit slumps 87 pct
* UAE family conglomerate Al Jaber hires Khannak as CFO - sources
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull Q2 profit falls 60 pct
* Qatari investment sparks shareholder row at Spain’s Corte Ingles
* Kuwait Finance House plans to sell stake in Nafais Holding
* Saipem consortium awarded $1.57 bln contract for Kuwait refinery work
* Kuwait’s Americana Q2 profit tumbles 46.2 pct on Ramadan, higher costs
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank names Hoffman-Smith as CFO - statement
* Bahrain to try opposition figure for incitement to topple government