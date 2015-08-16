MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 16

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end week lower, bruised by China yuan weakness

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip on oil price concerns, Q2 results

* U.S. crude edges up from 6-1/2-year low, expiring Brent dips

* Gold turns lower as dollar rises, snaps 7-week losing streak

* Syrian rebel group says ceasefire over, talks collapse

* Syrian planes strike hospitals in rebel northwest, killing 11

* Three Turkish soldiers, one police killed in Kurdish militant attacks

* U.S., allies hit Islamic State militants in Iraq with 15 air strikes

* Iraqi PM orders judicial reform in anti-corruption drive

* Iraqi Kurds say Islamic State attacked them with chemical weapons

* Lebanon detains hardline Islamist cleric

* Anti-Houthi fighters take Shabwa in southern Yemen advance

* Arab Bank settles U.S. litigation over attacks by militants

* Turkish nationalists reject minority government in blow to Erdogan

* Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri pledges allegiance to new Taliban chief

EGYPT

* Egypt’s deposed president Mursi appeals death sentence

* Egypt bourse could freeze Juhayna chairman’s shares for alleged Brotherhood links

* Egypt police colonel gets 5 years jail at re-trial over deaths of 37 prisoners

* Egypt’s GASC receives offers in wheat purchase tender

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger at exchange bureaux

* Egypt’s Amer Group Q2 net profit plunges 98 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi July inflation flat at 2.2 pct yr/yr

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Arabtec swings to Q2 loss as costs rise

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala seeks better terms for $1 bln university loan -sources

* UAE’s Dana Gas extends earnings slump; Q2 profit plunges 85 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait approves $10 bln infrastructure projects

* Kuwait seizes arms, holds suspects in militant plot

* Agility Q2 net profit rises 5.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)