MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 17

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dragged down by sagging China stocks, dollar holds gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar given weightings lift as markets fall on oil weakness
* Oil prices drop on shrinking Japan economy, more US drill rigs
* Gold holds up as yuan fears keep safe-haven draw
* Iraq Basra crude August exports seen at 2.93 mln bpd -industry source
* Iraqi panel finds Maliki, others responsible for fall of Mosul
* India’s Modi visits UAE labour camp, underscores concern over worker welfare
* Air strikes near Damascus kill at least 80 people: activists
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaux
* Egypt’s Orascom Construction Industries says back in profit in 2014
* Egypt’s Sisi approves anti-terrorism law setting up special courts
* Saudi money market turmoil shows bank jitters over bond issues
* Saudi Al Tayyar to buy Zakhr stake via $178.6 mln share swap
* Saudi’s ACWA Power says raises extra 1.1 bln riyals of bank finance
* Qatar July inflation rises to 1.6 pct y/y
* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrank 68 pct due to low oil prices
* Kuwait’s National Industries Group gets 105 mln dinar loan
* Bahrain to remove meat subsidies as cheap oil hits budget
* Oman oil production climbs above 1 mln bpd in July -ministry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)