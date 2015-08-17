FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 17
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 17, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dragged down by sagging China stocks, dollar holds gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar given weightings lift as markets fall on oil weakness

* Oil prices drop on shrinking Japan economy, more US drill rigs

* Gold holds up as yuan fears keep safe-haven draw

* Iraq Basra crude August exports seen at 2.93 mln bpd -industry source

* Iraqi panel finds Maliki, others responsible for fall of Mosul

* India’s Modi visits UAE labour camp, underscores concern over worker welfare

* Air strikes near Damascus kill at least 80 people: activists

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaux

* Egypt’s Orascom Construction Industries says back in profit in 2014

* Egypt’s Sisi approves anti-terrorism law setting up special courts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi money market turmoil shows bank jitters over bond issues

* Saudi Al Tayyar to buy Zakhr stake via $178.6 mln share swap

* Saudi’s ACWA Power says raises extra 1.1 bln riyals of bank finance

QATAR

* Qatar July inflation rises to 1.6 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrank 68 pct due to low oil prices

* Kuwait’s National Industries Group gets 105 mln dinar loan

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to remove meat subsidies as cheap oil hits budget

OMAN

* Oman oil production climbs above 1 mln bpd in July -ministry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.