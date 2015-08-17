MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 17

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dragged down by sagging China stocks, dollar holds gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar given weightings lift as markets fall on oil weakness

* Oil prices drop on shrinking Japan economy, more US drill rigs

* Gold holds up as yuan fears keep safe-haven draw

* Iraq Basra crude August exports seen at 2.93 mln bpd -industry source

* Iraqi panel finds Maliki, others responsible for fall of Mosul

* India’s Modi visits UAE labour camp, underscores concern over worker welfare

* Air strikes near Damascus kill at least 80 people: activists

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaux

* Egypt’s Orascom Construction Industries says back in profit in 2014

* Egypt’s Sisi approves anti-terrorism law setting up special courts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi money market turmoil shows bank jitters over bond issues

* Saudi Al Tayyar to buy Zakhr stake via $178.6 mln share swap

* Saudi’s ACWA Power says raises extra 1.1 bln riyals of bank finance

QATAR

* Qatar July inflation rises to 1.6 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q1 trade surplus shrank 68 pct due to low oil prices

* Kuwait’s National Industries Group gets 105 mln dinar loan

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to remove meat subsidies as cheap oil hits budget

OMAN

* Oman oil production climbs above 1 mln bpd in July -ministry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)