FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 19
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 19, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares weighed down by renewed China concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Background remains gloomy for Gulf markets

* Oil prices fall again as lower demand U.S. season looms

* Gold marks time ahead of Fed minutes

* Strong Dubai crude oil trades skew Asia price benchmark

* Middle East Crude-Qatar Marine hits 7-month low

* Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemeni port, aid group sounds alarm

* Iran plans to sign contract for Russian S-300 missiles next week

* Turkish c.bank says to implement tighter liquidity policy

* Arab League vows military support for Libya, no word on air strikes

* Egypt detains Hamas official at Cairo airport -security sources

* Iraq PM visits oilfield to reassure Lukoil amid protests

* Iraq’s Maliki rejects blame for fall of Mosul

* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil pipeline sabotage cost it $501 mln

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus

* Oriental Weavers accused of ‘monopolistic practices’ -Egypt’s competition authority

SAUDI ARABIA

* Almarai to issue 2bln riyal sukuk -statement

* Saudi Aramco to appoint Mufti CEO of trading arm -sources

UAE

* Amec Foster wins contract extension in Abu Dhabi

* UAE July growth in bank lending, money supply slows

* Emirates says to resume Baghdad flights next month

* UAE says seeking consensus with neighboours on imposing VAT

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Shuaiba oil refinery likely to restart “within days” -official

* Kuwait awards -retendered airport project to same consortium at a cheaper price

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank to redeem subordinated debt worth $730 mln

* Ooredoo Kuwait names Kocsis as CFO

QATAR

* Qatar delays reform to protect salaried workers -newspaper

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.