MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 19

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares weighed down by renewed China concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Background remains gloomy for Gulf markets

* Oil prices fall again as lower demand U.S. season looms

* Gold marks time ahead of Fed minutes

* Strong Dubai crude oil trades skew Asia price benchmark

* Middle East Crude-Qatar Marine hits 7-month low

* Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemeni port, aid group sounds alarm

* Iran plans to sign contract for Russian S-300 missiles next week

* Turkish c.bank says to implement tighter liquidity policy

* Arab League vows military support for Libya, no word on air strikes

* Egypt detains Hamas official at Cairo airport -security sources

* Iraq PM visits oilfield to reassure Lukoil amid protests

* Iraq’s Maliki rejects blame for fall of Mosul

* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil pipeline sabotage cost it $501 mln

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus

* Oriental Weavers accused of ‘monopolistic practices’ -Egypt’s competition authority

SAUDI ARABIA

* Almarai to issue 2bln riyal sukuk -statement

* Saudi Aramco to appoint Mufti CEO of trading arm -sources

UAE

* Amec Foster wins contract extension in Abu Dhabi

* UAE July growth in bank lending, money supply slows

* Emirates says to resume Baghdad flights next month

* UAE says seeking consensus with neighboours on imposing VAT

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Shuaiba oil refinery likely to restart “within days” -official

* Kuwait awards -retendered airport project to same consortium at a cheaper price

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank to redeem subordinated debt worth $730 mln

* Ooredoo Kuwait names Kocsis as CFO

QATAR

* Qatar delays reform to protect salaried workers -newspaper