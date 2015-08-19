MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 19

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares weighed down by renewed China concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Background remains gloomy for Gulf markets
* Oil prices fall again as lower demand U.S. season looms
* Gold marks time ahead of Fed minutes
* Strong Dubai crude oil trades skew Asia price benchmark
* Middle East Crude-Qatar Marine hits 7-month low
* Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemeni port, aid group sounds alarm
* Iran plans to sign contract for Russian S-300 missiles next week
* Turkish c.bank says to implement tighter liquidity policy
* Arab League vows military support for Libya, no word on air strikes
* Egypt detains Hamas official at Cairo airport -security sources
* Iraq PM visits oilfield to reassure Lukoil amid protests
* Iraq’s Maliki rejects blame for fall of Mosul
* Iraqi Kurdistan says oil pipeline sabotage cost it $501 mln
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, exchange bureaus
* Oriental Weavers accused of ‘monopolistic practices’ -Egypt’s competition authority
* Almarai to issue 2bln riyal sukuk -statement
* Saudi Aramco to appoint Mufti CEO of trading arm -sources
* Amec Foster wins contract extension in Abu Dhabi
* UAE July growth in bank lending, money supply slows
* Emirates says to resume Baghdad flights next month
* UAE says seeking consensus with neighboours on imposing VAT
* Kuwait’s Shuaiba oil refinery likely to restart “within days” -official
* Kuwait awards -retendered airport project to same consortium at a cheaper price
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank to redeem subordinated debt worth $730 mln
* Ooredoo Kuwait names Kocsis as CFO
* Qatar delays reform to protect salaried workers -newspaper
Compiled by Dubai newsroom