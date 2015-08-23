MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 23

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks post worst week in years on China fears

* Oil ends down more than 2 pct as U.S. drilling points to glut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop on oil but Saudi bounces from 8-month low

* OPEC concern widens about oil drop, but cuts still ruled out

* Gold set for biggest weekly rise since January as stocks, dollar slide

* Turkish PM makes last-ditch call for unity as govt deadline looms

* Over 50 people killed in Syrian missile strikes at rebel areas near Damascus

* Israel says kills Palestinian rocket crew in Syrian Golan

* Uncertainty reigns in Iraqi Kurdistan as president’s mandate expires

* Kurdish civilians under fire as Turkey bombs PKK in Iraq

* Islamic State mortar fragments show traces of chemical arms

* White House: Islamic State second-in-command killed in U.S. air strike

* IAEA says report Iran to inspect own military site is “misrepresentation”

* Iran shoots down surveillance drone on western border

* Arab Bank says report of $1 bln settlement is ‘inaccurate’

* Dozens killed in Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen

* Vodafone drops out of bidding for Lebanese mobile contract

EGYPT

* Egypt to lower top tax rate and threshold, freeze capital gains tax, in two weeks -minister

* POLL-Egypt’s economic growth accelerating, but less than government hopes

* Egyptian Brotherhood leader handed sixth life prison sentence

* Egypt seeks LNG cargoes via Jordan

* Juhayna’s chairman barred from trading on Cairo bourse -sources

* Islamic State claims Cairo courthouse bomb which wounded 30

* Egypt’s Ezz Steel says output hit by forex shortages

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi June imports fall 9.9 pct y/y, non-oil exports sink

* Geneva prosecutor ends six-year Saad/Algosaibi probe with no further action

* Egypt, Saudi Aramco sign $1.4 bln oil products deal -minister

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says subsidiary to shut ammonia plant for 14 days from Friday

* Saudi riyal forwards hit as cheap oil erodes confidence

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* POLL-Saudi, UAE growth forecasts raised for 2015, cut for 2016

* UAE July inflation rises to 4.4 pct, highest since Feb 2009 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)