MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 25

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce off 3-year lows while China’s suffering goes on

* Oil claws back some losses but remains at 2009 levels over Asian economic woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi plunges 5.9 pct as region continues slide

* Gold holds below 7-week high as dollar, equities recover

* Turkey’s Erdogan calls parliamentary election, to meet PM Davutoglu

* Emerging assets hit new multi-year lows on China contagion

* Kurdish 2015 oil contributions down to 241,000 bpd on average -Iraq oil ministry

* U.S., Turkey to launch “comprehensive” anti-Islamic State operation

* Lebanese anti-government protesters call Saturday rally

* UK says Iran sanctions could be lifted next spring

* India ONGC submits revised development plan for Iran gas field

* Libya’s oil production at 350,000 to 400,000 bpd -official

* Iraq’s Sadr calls on followers to join Friday protests in Baghdad - spokesman

* Shell eyes Iran, to pay debt when sanctions end

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi telecom regulator extends bid deadline for ‘piggyback’ mobile licence

* Saudi construction company MMG says appoints Shafei as CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Russia’s Rosneft in talks with Mubadala on east Siberian fields -Kremlin

* Mideast boutiques seek to become fashionable M&A choice

* UAE Exchange names new CEO, makes changes to board

* Dubai stock index rebounds into positive territory

* Private equity firm Abraaj closes second North Africa fund at $375 mln

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says holding former MP on charges of financing militants

KUWAIT

* Kuwait International Bank signs $320 mln 3-yr murabaha financing - arranger

OMAN

* Takeover talks for Oman’s United Finance by Al Omaniya break down (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)