MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 25

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce off 3-year lows while China’s suffering goes on
* Oil claws back some losses but remains at 2009 levels over Asian economic woes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi plunges 5.9 pct as region continues slide
* Gold holds below 7-week high as dollar, equities recover
* Turkey’s Erdogan calls parliamentary election, to meet PM Davutoglu
* Emerging assets hit new multi-year lows on China contagion
* Kurdish 2015 oil contributions down to 241,000 bpd on average -Iraq oil ministry
* U.S., Turkey to launch “comprehensive” anti-Islamic State operation
* Lebanese anti-government protesters call Saturday rally
* UK says Iran sanctions could be lifted next spring
* India ONGC submits revised development plan for Iran gas field
* Libya’s oil production at 350,000 to 400,000 bpd -official
* Iraq’s Sadr calls on followers to join Friday protests in Baghdad - spokesman
* Shell eyes Iran, to pay debt when sanctions end
* Saudi telecom regulator extends bid deadline for ‘piggyback’ mobile licence
* Saudi construction company MMG says appoints Shafei as CEO
* Russia’s Rosneft in talks with Mubadala on east Siberian fields -Kremlin
* Mideast boutiques seek to become fashionable M&A choice
* UAE Exchange names new CEO, makes changes to board
* Dubai stock index rebounds into positive territory
* Private equity firm Abraaj closes second North Africa fund at $375 mln
* Bahrain says holding former MP on charges of financing militants
* Kuwait International Bank signs $320 mln 3-yr murabaha financing - arranger
* Takeover talks for Oman’s United Finance by Al Omaniya break down (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)