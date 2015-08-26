MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 26

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as China rate cuts fail to calm nerves
* Oil near 6-1/2 year lows as China economy fears linger
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges 7.4 pct in heavy trade as region rebounds
* Gold struggles even as equities drop further after China rate cut
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf bonds partly lose safe-haven status in cheap oil era
* Syria’s Assad signals little hope for alliance against Islamic State
* Jordan’s king tells Putin he must help find solution on Syria
* Iraq’s Abadi says Baiji battle “crucial” to ousting Islamic State
* Algeria’s grain harvest up 14.3 pct from last year -agency
* IAEA received “substantive” data from Iran this month
* Iran denies plans to swap prisoners with United States
* Turkish PM begins work on new cabinet, Kurds see friction
* China rate cut give stocks biggest boost in two years
* Iran says will reclaim full oil market share post-sanctions
* Iraq oil minister says $9 bln in arrears paid to oil firms
* Lebanon’s cabinet holds emergency meeting after protests
* Korea Gas Corp to invest $4.9 bln in Iraqi Zubair oil project
* Shah Deniz gas pipeline flow halted by explosion in Turkey - officials
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus
* Egypt’s central bank approves CIB-Citigroup deal -statement
* Saudi Aramco extends bidding for Hasbah gas field expansion
* Saudi reassures on riyal peg, forwards market pressure eases
* Without Saudi support, talk of OPEC emergency meeting is just noise
* Gulf private equity firms battle for Saudi supermarket chain Al Raya - sources
* Saudi Arabia seeking advice on cutting billions from budget - Bloomberg
* Malaysia’s 1MDB denies Abu Dhabi’s IPIC pulling out of debt plan
* UAE’s Al Noor plans to double capacity after steady H1 -CEO
* Commercial Bank of Dubai plans $750 mln Tier 1 bond
* Qatar raises its game to fend off next LNG giants
* Kuwait boycott forces down price of “king of fish”
* TABLE-Kuwait July inflation rises to 3.6 pct, highest since April 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)