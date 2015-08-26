MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 26

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as China rate cuts fail to calm nerves

* Oil near 6-1/2 year lows as China economy fears linger

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges 7.4 pct in heavy trade as region rebounds

* Gold struggles even as equities drop further after China rate cut

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf bonds partly lose safe-haven status in cheap oil era

* Syria’s Assad signals little hope for alliance against Islamic State

* Jordan’s king tells Putin he must help find solution on Syria

* Iraq’s Abadi says Baiji battle “crucial” to ousting Islamic State

* Algeria’s grain harvest up 14.3 pct from last year -agency

* IAEA received “substantive” data from Iran this month

* Iran denies plans to swap prisoners with United States

* Turkish PM begins work on new cabinet, Kurds see friction

* China rate cut give stocks biggest boost in two years

* Iran says will reclaim full oil market share post-sanctions

* Iraq oil minister says $9 bln in arrears paid to oil firms

* Lebanon’s cabinet holds emergency meeting after protests

* Korea Gas Corp to invest $4.9 bln in Iraqi Zubair oil project

* Shah Deniz gas pipeline flow halted by explosion in Turkey - officials

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt’s central bank approves CIB-Citigroup deal -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco extends bidding for Hasbah gas field expansion

* Saudi reassures on riyal peg, forwards market pressure eases

* Without Saudi support, talk of OPEC emergency meeting is just noise

* Gulf private equity firms battle for Saudi supermarket chain Al Raya - sources

* Saudi Arabia seeking advice on cutting billions from budget - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Malaysia’s 1MDB denies Abu Dhabi’s IPIC pulling out of debt plan

* UAE’s Al Noor plans to double capacity after steady H1 -CEO

* Commercial Bank of Dubai plans $750 mln Tier 1 bond

QATAR

* Qatar raises its game to fend off next LNG giants

KUWAIT

* Kuwait boycott forces down price of “king of fish”

* TABLE-Kuwait July inflation rises to 3.6 pct, highest since April 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)